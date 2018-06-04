If you're passionate about the Marvel universe, prepare yourself for one of the biggest superhero collabs of 2018. The Vans x Marvel collection is going to bring Hulk, Black Panther, and Deadpool to your feet, introducing over 70 different styles for you to choose from. With that kind of lineup, you'll get to rep your favorite superheros all year round and not once get bored of your styling options.

Celebrating the “Off The Wall” super heroes of the Marvel Universe, Vans will introduce everything from footwear, to clothes, to accessories for all ages and genders. The 70-piece roll out has small capsule collections inside it, sticking to certain squads or characters. For example, one of The Avengers themed collections for men will take the iconic Van Old Skool shoe and reimagine it using different colors to represent different characters. One shoe is painted in vivid blue and has a shield on the heel to tip its hat to Captain America, while another shoe has a silver leather wing Sidestripe (the iconic Van's "woosh,") that's meant as a nod to Thor.

Some superheroes also have their own dedicated capsules, where you can not only shop shoes but tees and accessories, too. For example, Black Panther has Sk8-Hi shoes decorated in claw-like hardware and embellishments, and also appears on a short sleeve tee and Torrey jacket rocking classic comic book artwork.

For women, there are pieces like the Classic Slip-On reinvented to pay homage to Black Widow by using sleek nylon accents and a beveled outsole in all-black, mimicking her bodysuit. Captain Marvel also gets represented, where her trademark colors appear on the Sk8-Hi shoe in red suede and blue canvas, and the Sidestripe decorated in gold. Of course, everyone can dabble in both the men's and women's collections freely — all you would need to do is just find your size.

The collection will be dropping on Friday, June 8, but to get an idea what to expect, below are some of the pieces.

Vans Deadpool SK8-HI Vans Swap out your regular high tops for these Deadpool inspired ones, featuring a shiny quilted material just like the nontraditional superhero's suit. Made in a black and red colorway with stitches and scrapes, it brings out the essence of the irreverent character and lets you channel him all day long. Buy Now

Vans Black Panther Graphic Tee Vans You won't have to limit yourself to just shoes with this collection. If you're more of a graphic tee kind of person, then there will be plenty of shirts to choose from in this collaboration. This navy short sleeve tee is an interesting mashup of Van's old school aesthetic along with the retro comic book feel of the superhero. Buy Now

Vans Spiderman Slip-On Vans If you want a shoe that isn't just a subtle homage to a character but an in-your-face celebration, then these Spiderman slides are perfect. Featuring a collage of the superhero in bold saturated comic-book-like colors, they're the best way to show you're a Peter Parker fan. Buy Now

Vans Spiderman Graphic Tee Vans On the other hand, if you want to be more low key with your Marvel obsession, then this blue tee is a great option. In the same blue color used in Spiderman's suit, the pocket is in the shape of a cobweb and the superhero's face just slightly pokes out from underneath it. Buy Now

Vans Women Of Marvel Slip-On Vans Featuring comic book characters like Medusa, Storm, and the Scarlet Witch, this is a black and white and minimalist mashup of the women of Marvel. It has a retro feel thanks to its monochrome motif, but still feels superhero heavy. Buy Now

Vans Marvel x Vans Colletction Vans This snapshot gives you an idea just how much Marvel memorabilea you can dabble in. From a Black Panther windbreakers, to a multicolor print backpack, to a HUlk graphic tee, to a medley of different shoes - in both styles, shapes, aesthetics, and colorways - there will literally be something for everyone. Buy Now

Get ready for this creative collaboration to drop, because it's right around the corner!