Zendaya's style is so on point. The singer and actor is the ultimate in accessible yet "cool girl" street chic. If you follow her fashion lead and want to "ball on a budget," then you are about to be shook AF over this news. Zendaya has teamed up with Boohoo.com for a curated fashion collection dubbed "The Zendaya Edit." It's like Zendaya — who once had her own Daya by Zendaya fashion line — will be your own personal stylist, courtesy of the the items in the range.

She personally selected her favorite apparel from the brand's Spring 2018 collection.

According to Women's Wear Daily, the Boohoo x Zendaya Edit boasts 50 pieces and will launch on Wednesday, March 21. It's an extensive collection.

The Zendaya Edit is comprised of the ever-popular athleisure, denim, dresses, jumpsuits, crop tops, tees with slogans, bell-bottom pants, cardigans, and jackets. Pieces start as low as $11 and go up to $77, based on exchange rates. While Boohoo is a UK-based brand, it does have international shopping sites. It includes a U.S. site that is an excellent, cute 'n' trendy clothing destination.

Go ahead and program a reminder in your mobile phone calendar so you can remember to shop when The Zendaya Edit drops.

Previous BooHoo collaborators include singer and songwriter Charli XCX, Stella Hudgens, who is Vanessa's little sister, and Jordyn Woods, the BFF of Kylie Jenner. So Z is in good fashion company!

Zendaya is understandably stoked to team up with the fast fashion retailer since she wants to help her fans select their clothes without going broke. "I know my fans, and I know what's important to them," Zendaya told WWD. "They are chic, fashion-forward, and love clothes, but like most people, wanna be able to ball on a budget."

Zendaya is good looking out when it comes to her fan's wallets. She continued, "I felt this was a perfect fit, to help them choose some easy pieces that aren't just 'trendy' but also attainable."

We weren't kidding when we said this collab positions Zendaya as your wardrobe consultant. She always looks so freakin' fabulous on red carpets and in Insta selfies. She also has this innate understanding of what looks good.

Zendaya also appears in the campaign imagery for this collection.

Boohoo revealed that it chose Zendaya as a partner because she embodies everything the brand holds near and dear. Boohoo's Katie Curran told WWD, "Zendaya is everything the Boohoo girl is. Zendaya is an amazing role model for our customers and her successful career and her impeccable style are just two of the reasons why this is the perfect partnership for Boohoo."

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the collection won't be revealed for another week and change, Zendaya did tease a cornerstone aesthetic of the collection. According to PopSugar, Zendaya she built her selections around a closet basic.

She said, "I don't think you can ever go wrong with a white t-shirt. It's actually cool because when we were doing this edit, I picked a lot of things that I could easily wear with a plain white tee by accident. Whether it's worn [under] a suit or even a dress, a white tee is always a good staple to have in your wardrobe."

The stylish star also called Boohoo items "multi-purpose fashion," which is so true and so necessary in today's day and age. Fashionistas want options, often within a single piece of clothing.

Fans are stoked that Zendaya was cognizant of pricing with this collab.

Even though she is just 21, Zendaya's red carpet and street styles have earned her the status of "instant icon" among fans regarding her adventurous fashion choices. She rarely, if ever, missteps at Hollywood events. Fans are eager for the Boohoo x Zendaya Edit to hurry up and get here.