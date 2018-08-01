One of your favorite makeup brands is celebrating a huge milestone this month, and they're celebrating with a brand new throwback collection. Too Faced is turning 20 and is celebrating with a Limited Edition TF20 Collection. The anniversary collection isn't just your average makeup capsule line, though. It's a little more nostalgic, and is meant to mimic the original line and packaging that came out during Too Faced's inception, back in 1998. Which means it's going to be peek '90s, so rejoice.

Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson, the founders of Too Faced, wanted to do something special for the two-decade-mark, and what better way to honor their brand then return to its roots? "To celebrate 20 years of making the world more fabulous, we took the original collection from 1998 that started it all and reinvented it with a dazzling 2018 twist," Too Faced's site shared.

In the collection you can find the Then and Now Eyeshadow Palette, a bevvy of different Metallic Sparkle Lipsticks, and a limited edition Better Than Sex mascara tube, as well as the Glow Job Radiance Boosting Glitter Face Mask.

Each of these items mimic the original collection that launched the company 20 years ago, but they also include brand new colors in addition to the old ones, updated formulas, a healthy dose of glitter, and a retro packaging concept, packed full of glitter.

Let's break down exactly what you will get in this collection. First up is the Then and Now Eyeshadow Palette, which not only includes the 10 original eyeshadows that the brand launched with in 1998, but also 10 new shadows that are inspired by the originals but done in a more modern way. In addition to that, the palette smells like birthday cake!

The palette itself is a modern mix of browns, purples, blues and greens, and it includes both mattes, pearls, and shimmers. If you want to see how the palette differs from the original collection dropped in the '90s, you can go to Too Faced's anniversary landing page and scroll through the side-by-side comparisons between the two lines. It's pretty cool to see how trends have shifted — albeit pretty subtly!

Next are the Throwback Metallic Sparkle Lipsticks, where Too Faced started with just eight during their first year. For their 20th birthday they re-imagined the original shades to create a 2018 collection with 10 sparkly colors. Eight of them are the original colors from the '90s (but using a modern formula with moisturizing avocado oil,) and two are brand new.

Smelling of birthday cake, they have a multi-reflective glitter finish and are high in pigment. You can see some of the '90s-centric colors below. Look at that peach one with gold flecks!

Their iconic mascara has also gotten a birthday update, where the Better Than Sex tube has now been transformed into a "Better Than Birthday Sex" mascara, dolled up in limited edition glitter packaging.

Then there is the Glow Job Face Mask, which is a radiance boosting peel off glitter mask that's infused with real gold. It's just extravagant enough for a 20th birthday celebration. It exfoliates and lifts off dead skin cells, leaving your skin glowing afterwards.

The Limited Edition TF20 Collection is available at Sephora exclusively starting Aug. 1st, so you can go an celebrate this milestone birthday today!