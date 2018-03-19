There might still be months until Halloween, but dressing like Cher Horowitz has never been easier. Valfre created a Clueless clothing collection and it will have you totally wiggin'. It's the perfect mix of trendy and wearable, but people will still stop you on the street to ask how you went back in time to get the look.

Certain fashion moments will last forever. Think the little black dress from Breakfast at Tiffany's or the shoes from Wizard of Oz. Cher Horowitz's entire closet is among the greats. Everything outfit from Clueless is iconic, from her yellow plaid separates to her iconic Alaïa dress. Thanks to Valfre, you can now recreate the classic moments in the best way ever.

Don't start buggin' though. These outfits aren't exactly like the ones from the screen, but they were inspired by them. That means that you can get the trends that you know and love without looking like you're stuck in the past decade. Basically, it's the best of both worlds — the '90s and today.

Valfre created eight different items inspired by the fashion from Clueless. The collection might be small, but it is mighty. Each of the pieces ranges from $42 to $88 and worth every single penny. The only downside is that they only come in sizes extra-small to extra-large.

Valfre Horowitz Top In Ivory, $68, Valfre

You will know exactly what scenes from the movie inspire this collection at first glance. The sheer top with furry sleeves comes from the scene where she's taking her drivers test. Plus it comes in black as well, so you can makeup your own memories.

Other designs include the iconic plaid two-piece that just about everyone knows and loves — but with a twist. The colors aren't as bright and your stems will be covered, but the print makes it clear what inspired the look. Plus you can easily pair them with other pieces from the collection to get the full '90s effect.

The Amandine Dress isn't exactly like the one from the movie, but it will have people screaming, "Yo, Ambular!" from across the party. Except for you didn't have to go through Cher's laundry to get it.

There's also a Sabrina dress, which looks to have been inspired by your other favorite '90s character Sabrina the Teenage Witch. It's a wrap dress with a moon on one side and a star on the other.

Amandine Dress in Burgundy, $88, Valfre

This collection might only be online, but you have tons of different ways to shop. While you can go ahead and add it to your cart and purchase it as normal, you can also use Future Pay. That means that you buy as many items as you'd like and make $25 payments on them in the, well, future. It's the perfect way to stock up on all the '90s inspo, but not have to max out daddy's plastic.

There's also free shipping on all orders of $75, which is basically one outfit. You can also get free returns, if your outfit makes you look like a total Monet. Secure payment is also a major perk of shopping through the brand. You don't have to worry about someone snagging your digits when you're trying to look like you hopped off the screen.

Salem Top in Burgundy Plaid, $42, Valfre

The '90s are alive and well decades later, so this is one collection that you won't want to miss out on. Although the movie and fashion will live on forever, this sartorial collection won't. So grab your dad's credit card and get to shopping like it's 1995.