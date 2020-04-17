Almost immediately upon his arrival in the villa, the Too Hot To Handle cast started calling Matthew "Jesus." His long, dark hair and spiritual personality naturally lent itself to the nickname, and his fellow contestants aren't the only ones who think so. After Matthew left Too Hot To Handle (which was filmed a year ago, in April 2019), he played Jesus in a short film called The Commissioning. It wasn't his first acting role — nor was Too Hot to Handle his first stint on reality TV.

According to Matthew's IMDb page, he's appeared on New Girl, Stitchers, and The Young and the Restless. He also competed on Season 21 of America's Next Top Model. But that was before Too Hot to Handle; his role as Jesus came after.

In addition to embodying Christ, Matthew has been working on several businesses since leaving Too Hot to Handle. According to Instagram bio, he's the Chief Operating Officer of the advertising and marketing company Dream Katchers Enterprise. He's also president of the fashion brand M8W, and has done some motivational speaking at high schools on manifestation and resisting temptation — the latter of which he's certainly an expert, thanks to Too Hot To Handle.

Other than that, Matthew has been practicing guitar, shilling swimsuits, posting bible verses, and sharing some of his deep thoughts with all his followers. You know, just like Jesus would do. (Minus the swimsuit ads, probably.)