Dating apps can be really good fun. But when you’re on them to meet someone, it can feel like you’re getting nowhere, from people not replying to messages to WhatsApp conversations that go on for weeks with no hint of an IRL meet-up. But are some people simply luckier in love? It might seem logical that if you're using dating apps in bigger cities then you're more likely to score a date. However, this might not actually be the case. A new study has found the top UK cities for getting a date. And the results are a little surprising. The research found that, while a lot of people still meet offline, online dating may be better in some cities than others.

Paddy Power Games questioned 2,009 adults in the UK about how people met their partners and, if they're dating, who they want to meet through doing so. Leicester was found to be the city with the most active swipers as 39 percent of people surveyed from the area said they had swiped right and met up with people IRL. Liverpool came in at a close second as 35 percent of respondents said they had used dating apps. Edinburgh and Newcastle came in at joint third with 31 percent of respondents saying that apps play a big part in their love life. Taking fourth place was Chelmsford as 29 percent of people said they had swiped right and met up with their online dating app matches.

Guille Faingold/Stocksy

The stigma that may have been attached to online dating in the past has all-but disappeared these days. A spokesperson from Paddy Power Games told Bustle in a statement, “when it comes down to dating, there’s no surprise that online is taking over the scene. But it may be more of a fling than anything long term with the couples going for a more traditional way of finding the one.”

However, meeting through friends or family is still the most common way to find a partner, with 27 percent of respondents meeting their other half this way. However, online dating was a close second with 22 percent of those questioned saying they had met their partner online. Meeting in a pub or bar proved next most popular as 17 percent of couples had met in their local. And if your friends are itching to set you up on a blind date but you're not keen, then you have a good get-out, as only three percent of respondents met their significant other that way.

While meeting the good old fashioned way is definitely still a popular choice, dating apps and social media have opened up a whole new world of possibilities. Whether you want something casual or are looking for the one, it's all at your fingertips and there's no one right way of doing things anymore. This study would suggest that as far as online dating goes, you might want to try your luck at finding a date in Leicester or Liverpool.