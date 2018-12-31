We're now on week two of the third government shutdown in President Trump's term. Twenty-five percent of the federal government is without funding, and it's looking as though that won't be resolved until 2019. But at nine days as of Sunday, this closure is far from what the longest government shutdown ever looked like. That title belongs to the 22-day furlough between December 1995 and January 1996.

The three-week shutdown was essentially a conflict over tax cuts and federal spending levels between President Bill Clinton and Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich. Gingrich and his party wanted to slow federal spending, but Clinton wasn't willing to slash things like social programs and a 1993 tax increase that Republicans wanted to get rid of. As government agencies ran out of money, Gingrich refused to raise the national debt ceiling, and on Dec. 16, the federal government came to a standstill.

In the weeks that followed, Gingrich and other congressional negotiators met with Clinton to try to iron out a budget, eventually settling on a compromise that would include some modest spending cuts and preserve tax increases. Still, the complications of a nearly month-long shutdown were huge. According to The Washington Post, tourism in national parks and federally-funded museums came to a halt, agencies incurred an enormous backlog of passport, visa, and loan applications, and nearly 300,000 federal workers were placed in limbo.

More to come ...