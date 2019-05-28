While the amateur contestants who make up the now iconic Great British Bake Off don't get much for coming first, besides the supreme glory and a nifty trophy, you'd reckon the stakes would be a bit higher for the pros. Now that the baking's been taken to an extra level on Bake Off: The Professionals, I'm hoping there might be a nice lump of cash for whoever's hard work gets them to the finish line. I wonder if that's actually the case, so what is the prize on Bake Off: The Professionals? As another series comes to a close, I want to know what the competitors are really baking it out for.

Series two of the spin-off show has already tickled the nation's fondant fancies, with the contestants so far being made to out flex one another with their battenbergs and éclairs. In their day to day lives, the pro bakers are used to being paid for providing such a service, but it doesn't look as though their work on the show will be financially compensated. As The Sun reported on Tuesday, May 21, the prize for the best baker is, alongside that title, a silver serving tray. That seems a bit rich to me — although that's not necessarily a bad thing — that's how I like my cakes.

Channel 4

Series one's winners Emmanuel and Sam had to endure a nine hour challenge, which saw them creating an extravagant banquet for 80 guests, according to the Evening Standard. You'd think after all that work that they'd at least get a tenner thrown their way. Not the case, of course. And it's not like the competitors get a Paul Hollywood handshake or a "corrr" from Prue Leith, either. Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin, the judges on Bake Off: The Professionals, are hella tough on their charges.

Like, take that time when this season's contestants were asked to bake an array of Linzer tortes, Bakewell tarts, and Red Velvet cakes for the judges. While they'd spent all afternoon pouring their hearts into them, two of the contestants were told that their creations looked more like butts, as Digital Spy reported. I reckon that, overall, the amateurs who compete in the OG Bake Off show have a much better deal of it. Nicer judges, shorter bakes, and better prizes at the end of it.

Channel 4

Rahul, the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2018, was awarded with a cake stand to match the pro's silver serving tray, but on top of that, he was really spoiled with a, er, bouquet of flowers, as The Sun reported on Nov. 2, 2018. So, if you'd like to make some money from baking, then you're entirely more likely to achieve that by having a bake sale in your backyard than appearing on either of the UK's most popular TV baking shows.

However, if you're looking to get a cake stand, then I know of just the place you can go and get one. I also know of a really cracking silver serving tray...