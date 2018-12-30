The Trump administration has, for more than a week now, been attempting to push Democrats into signing off on the more than $5 billion President Donald Trump has demanded for his border wall. But as threats of a long shutdown have appeared fruitless, the Trump administration seems to be turning to a new tactic — remind them of the good ol' days. In an interview with CNN on Sunday, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway said Trump just wanted 2019 Democrats to be the 2006 Democrats who'd supported the Secure Fence Act. But just what is the Secure Fence Act of 2006?

As the partial government shutdown moved into its second week Saturday, both Trump and Congressional Democrats appeared to be no closer to a spending deal than they were before the deadline. In fact, Trump appears to be more focused on reminiscing about the past than he is on coming up with a compromise. "The President would like the Democrats to be in 2019 who they've been in 2006 with the Secure Fences [sic] Act," Conway told CNN's Dana Bash during Sunday's episode of State of the Union.

The Secure Fence Act of 2006, which authorized the construction of 700 miles of double-layered fencing along part of the U.S.-Mexico border, was signed into law by former President George W. Bush after it received a fair amount of bipartisan support in Congress. According to Congressional records, 64 Democrats voted for the bill in the House, helping it pass 283-138. The legislation then went on to easily pass 80-19 in the Senate.

At the time, the Bush administration hailed the bill as "an important step forward in our nation's efforts to control our borders and reform our immigration system."

