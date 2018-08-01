What's Your Pink Gin Made From? Here Are 9 Of The Best To Try This Summer
It's the drink of the summer that is ubiquitous at BBQs and rooftop bars, but what is pink gin made from? According to Barschool.net, pink gin is no different from regular gin save for the addition of red fruits — strawberries, raspberries, red currants, rhubarb, and even grapefruit — which lend the drink its blush hue and a delicately sweet and fruity flavour. The good news is, the sweetness in the gin is derived purely from the fruits, meaning no added sugar.
Interestingly, miles away from its current guise as the Insta-drink of choice for cosmopolitan millennials, pink gin actually has its origins in the form of a cocktail cooked up in the 19th century by the Royal Navy, who combined Plymouth gin — which is typically sweeter than dry London gin — to Angostura bitters in the 19th century in a bid to cure seasickness, according to Gin Foundry.
Enjoy it with a good-quality tonic and plenty of ice or follow the advice of Gordon's and mix yourself a fresh take on an Aperol Spritz by adding lemonade, prosecco, and a sliced strawberry. According to The Independent, reports from Diageo (which owns Gordon's) state that pink gin now accounts for 6 percent of all its gin purchases, but the brand has plenty of competition. Read on for my rundown of the best of the best, and stock up in time for the weekend — because, guess what, the heatwave is back baby.
Pinkster's Pink Gin is a subtle iteration, boasting gentle notes of fresh raspberry sourced from the brand's HQ close to Cambridge.
Infused with natural Perthshire raspberries, Edinburgh Gin is delicious on its own, but is even better when added to Champagne — the ultimate treat.
Greenall's award-winning gin features blackberries and raspberries; enjoy it with lemonade if you have a sweet tooth. And at £12 a bottle, you really can't go wrong.
More floral in flavour, the Original Pink Gin from Edgerton features sweet orange and comes in a classically stylish bottle.
Wonderfully refreshing thanks to the mix of pink grapefruit and citrus fruits, Chase Pink Grapefruit Gin is for those looking for a less sweet option.
Pink gin not basic enough for you? How about a glittery pink liqueur derived from the tears of unicorns? The ultimate millennial drink and Insta-friendly spirit is infused with sweet raspberries and spicy juniper berries, and it actually tastes delicious.
Inspired by the brand's 19th-century recipe, Gordon's is probably the most recognisable of the pink gins (no doubt you've seen those ads on the Tube), and uses raspberries, strawberries, and red currants to create a subtle sweetness.
For those who like a hint of spice in their summer cooler, Victoria Pink Gin is a blend of natural spiced bitters and botanicals.
Fabulously fruity, Warner Edwards Rhubarb Gin is made using fruit originally grown in the Buckingham Palace gardens when Queen Victoria was on the throne.
So there you have it — get involved with the pink gin renaissance.