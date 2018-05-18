The Royal Wedding is just around the corner, and on May 19, people all over the world will celebrate the union of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, some are wondering if the ceremony might also mean the reunion of a beloved girl group, as the Spice Girls are rumored to perform at the royal wedding. So, when exactly would that performance take place anyway?

Rumors of a possible reunion for the band have been swirling ever since Victoria Beckham posted a photo of the five-piece at Geri Horner's home in February. But according to The Sun, they made no plans to perform, and were actually in talks regarding a possible greatest hits album, a TV show, and various endorsement deals.

Later that month though, Mel B appeared on talk show The Real and fueled further speculation. "I'm going," she told host Loni Love after she asked if Mel B knew anyone who was invited to the Royal Wedding. She then said that all five of the Spice Girls, which also includes Mel C and Emma Bunton, had received invitations.

Love pressed on, asking if the group would be performing at the reception, to which Mel B responded, "I swear, I'm just like..." and trailed off, which Love took as confirmation and shouted with joy, as did the audience. Mel B threw her notes in the air and said, "I need to go. I'm going to be fired," and later said, "Let's pretend I never said that."

Beckham seemed to allude to an invitation as well during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The host asked if she would be attending, and the star stammered through, "I don't know." Corden called her bluff and said, "You're totally going. That was the biggest yes I've ever heard in my life."

However, on May 1, Mel C said that she hadn't received an invitation. "Oh yes there's been quite a lot of press interest there, my invite hasn't turned up yet," she said at The Prince's Trust Awards, according to E! News. "It was all that snow. I think the mail's been a bit held up in the snow." She also said she thought Mel B was kidding and that "the media ran with it a little bit."

According to The Sun, Mel C also said, "I've met Prince Charles lots of times. I'm going to ask him where my invite is because I haven't got mine yet, Mel B said she has hers." She later added that the members' individual commitments would prevent a reunion from happening. "We’re all just dead busy," she told the publication. "So if anything were to happen, it wouldn’t be now."

If the Spice Girls do perform at the Royal Wedding, it would be their first performance as a group in six years. The band came back together for a 2007 world tour, but their most recent live performance was at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012.

YouTube

Other musicians are also rumored to be performing, including Ed Sheeran and Elton John, who rescheduled his tour dates set to take place the same weekend as the royal wedding, Entertainment Weekly reported. According to a statement published on his website in February, the change was "due to a scheduling conflict". However, in an interview with BBC Radio 2 in March, John said he hadn't yet received an invitation either, EW reported.

As for when the potential performances take place, Prince Harry and Markle are having two receptions, according to Vogue. The first will take place at St. George's Hall, but at 5:30 p.m. (in U.K. time), there will be a more intimate ceremony for the couple's close friends and family. Considering the star power of the performers, it's possible they'd keep things more exclusive — but who knows, it could happen either time.

With so much uncertainty, fans of the Spice Girls — as well as those of Sheeran and John — will have to wait to see what happens, and hope that the prince and princess-to-be want to kick off their new life together with a little spice.