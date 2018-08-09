Your childhood has had a major comeback this year, where Hello Kitty has been taking over the fashion world and collaborating with some of the best brands to bring adult-approved pieces back into your wardrobe and beauty shelf. It's Hello Kitty everything this season, from makeup, to clothes, and now shoes. Sanrio, the company who owns the cat character, and Converse are teaming up to bring us a Hello Kitty x Converse collection of footwear, clothes, and athleisure, adding the cute cat back into our wardrobes, decades later.

Debuting on Aug. 16, the collaboration will include some of Converse’s most popular silhouettes, taking three iconic styles and giving them a Hello Kitty twist. Specifically, the Chuck Taylor All Star, the Chuck 7, and the One Star will be the ones getting makeovers, where all the sneakers will have custom designed graphics that will include logos, polka dot printed lining, and Hello Kitty patterned laces.

If you have been itching to add a little bit of the '90s to your wardrobe — and even more specifically, your grade school days, then this nostalgia-backed collaboration would be perfect for you. It's as sweet as it is chic, so none of the pieces feel too childish or gimmicky. Check out some of the pieces from the collection below.

Chuck Taylor All Star Hi. The original basketball sneaker, the All Stars are iconic in footwear history and would be the perfect shoe for Hello Kitty to take over. On this shoe, you get a screen printed embellishment of Hello Kitty and all of her friends, as well as a peek-a-boo Hello Kitty on the sneaker tongue. But the cuteness doesn't end there. The phrase "say hello to me when you see me" is printed all along the foxing tape.

Chuck 70 Hi. Coming in a bubblegum pink hue, these high tops feature a big Hello Kitty face on the side of the foot by the heel, where her paws rest on the gummy sole and make it look like she's peering over. In addition to that, there's a little Hello Kitty red bow on the toe cap as a small accent, and there is a pattern of bigger red bows repeated on the gummy soles of the feet.

Chuck Taylor All Star OX. The low top lace up shoes come in a black colorway, and Hello Kitty's face is stamped all over the sneaker in a repeating pattern. The inside of the shoe is a bubblegum pink with red polka dots, and on the foxing tape the phrase "say hello when you see me" is scrawled.

One Star OX. This shoe is a little different and offers more subtle Hello Kitty nods. Featuring a suede upper, Hello Kitty experiences a peek-a-boo effect as she's hidden inside a star outline. The star is surrounded by whiskers and a red bow, so there is no mistaking who is in there. The inside lining of the shoe is also red with white polka dots, so it's a little more subtle but still plenty cheerful.

You can get this collection at both converse.com and sanrio.com on Aug. 16. All items are between $35 and $100. It's about time your shoe collection got the Hello Kitty treatment.