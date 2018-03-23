Spring is officially here, which means just another reason to go shoe shopping. Hunter Boots are coming to Target just in time for April showers. Not only did shopping at the store just get even more fun, but the exclusive line will also save you a lot of cash. Here's everything that you need to know, so you don't miss a single thing.

First things first, mark your calendars for April 14. On that day, you'll be able to shop 300 new Hunter items exclusively at Target. There will be everything from sandals and backpacks to outdoor gear. Yes, that also includes the classic Hunter boots.

You'll be able to shop the boots at a lower price than ever before. The classic style, which includes colors like olive green, black, pink, and even a few prints, will be $40 each.

“Hunter for Target is intended to bring joy to families and friends as they enjoy the outdoors, rain or shine. The collection combines Hunter’s great heritage and iconic style with Target’s focus on value, design and innovation,” Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, said in a press release.

“There is something for everyone in this 300-piece collection, and we can’t wait to see how our guests respond to the collection when it launches on April 14.”

The classic style isn't the only shoe that will be in the collection. The line is filled with slides, ankle boots, and even tie-up, water-resistant high top sneakers. The best part is that the footwear collection ranges from $25 to $40. That means that you can stock up on multiple pairs without draining your bank account.

You'll also be able to shop other clothing items to go alone with your new shoes. Tank tops, shorts, rompers, and, of course, rain jackets will be up for grabs on April 14. The collection also offers plus, child, and men sizes as well, so just about everyone can get involved in the fashion fun.

Save up your money now, because the line is limited-edition, so it won't be around for long. The brand has a cult following, so it only makes sense that they would launch at Target — a store that can mysteriously convince you to add a bunch of things to your cart with ease.

If you've stocked up on all things fashion and are still looking for more, there's good news. In addition to boots and clothing, the line will also offer outdoor accessories as well. Totes, backpacks, and hats are also up for grabs on April 14. There's even fanny packs and wallets as well — all of which are water resistant.

Not to mention that there's also a sun shade, ping pong set, and hammocks as well. Oh, and an umbrella just in case the rest of your water-resistant apparel isn't doing the job.

“Recognizing our shared spirit of adventure, getting outdoors and appeal to the whole family, we wanted to celebrate the family festival,” Alasdhair Willis, Hunter’s creative director, said in a press release.

“We’re offering the perfect collection for that; products that cater for every festival eventuality! Including exclusive versions of some of our Hunter icons, from boots to backpacks to raincoats, but also new styles that we have never created before. We are really excited to see the reaction!”

This line might be affordable, but that just means that you're going to have an even harder time trying to choose which items to shop. No matter what your spring or summer plans are, there's something in this line for you. April 14 can't possible come soon enough.