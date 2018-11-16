In the event that you've ever bought a Lush bath bomb, you've probably bought another two since then. However, your favorite sudsy artwork that frames your tub is now getting one godly upgrade. Lush Cosmetics is launching its Goddess bath bomb, inspired by Ariana Grande's music video for "God is a Woman." Particularly the scene where she's just casually luxuriating in a giant pink and purple rainbow pool.

The bath bomb was created with Grande's silver and lilac river scene in mind to create a heavenly look for all who enjoy bathing in color at home.

Funnily enough, the internet, as most know, has power and is in part responsible for the birth of the Goddess bath bomb. The idea came about from a Twitter fan who got a hold of Ari bathing graciously in paint. They tweeted Lush suggesting a version to be created by the skincare brand since wanted to feel "like a goddess." The power of Twitter is real, people and thank the goddesses for this bath bomb.

If there were a time to relieve some stress to soak in some bubbles of beautiful lilac and plush pink while blasting Grande's "Thank u, Next" on your speakers, this would definitely be that time.

According to a Lush rep, the bath bomb is made with all the ingredients to make your skin look and feel smoother than cocoa butter. The bath bomb features notes of sensual oudh and rich sandalwood to give your body its goddess-worthy scent it deserves. So, bow down bathers.

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

Besides making yourself smell delicious, the bath bomb is a pretty darn close replica of the purple waters in the "God Is A Woman" music video. Like, honestly, you may find yourself trying to film yourself simmered in lilac marble. Just, please don't drop that phone while you're at it.

Courtesy of Lush Cosmetics

In addition to pleasing your nostrils and visual senses, the bath bomb is made to help you unwind and relax in your tub. On the rare days you do get to take a hot bath, this bomb carries aphrodisiac jasmine, dreamy osmanthus and romantic rose oil to act as a restoration to your body. Its combination of cocoa butter, shea butter, and liquid gold argan oil also helps to keep your limbs creamy and moisturized once you part with the tub.

Like many of Lush's bath products, this cute little bath bomb is also vegan, hand-made, and 100% cruelty-free.

Courtesy of Lush Cosmetics

While not all of us can put on an intricate art show in the nude the way Ariana does, this bath bomb will certainly encourage many to try (and post the best version on Instagram).

The Goddess bath bomb officially hits Lush shelves and the brand's online store on Thursday Nov. 22. Which is just in time to pack one as a gift for the Arianator in your life.

Now that you've probably added this soothing gift onto your wish list, you may want to rewatch the video to figure out your best angles for your "God Is A Woman" remake.