Milk Makeup just expanded one of its cult collections and you can expect maximum high-dration for your lips because of it. Milk just dropped KUSH Lip Balm and Lip Glaze. Both are infused with hemp-derived cannabis oil, according to the press materials received by Bustle. Therefore, your pout will be super smooth, extra moist, and blindingly shiny with a single swipe.

The balm and glaze, which are supremely moisturizing and supremely glossy, respectively, join an already awesome lineup of cannabis-infused products. The KUSH suite includes mascara, tinted and clear brow gels, black puffer makeup bags, stickers, and pins. Because KUSH is a lifestyle.

Since the KUSH range is a fan-fave, it makes total sense for the brand to expand to other features with a pair of lippies.

The balm and the glaze are packaged in the familiar, minimalist white Milk Makeup tubes. Both are currently on sale via the Milk site and at Sephora.com. They will cruise into Sephora boutiques on Dec. 26. So now you know what to spend your holiday gift cards or any leftover cash on.

Welcome to the KUSH family. These lippies are dope AF — sorry, we had to.

Let's have a more detailed look at the latest and greatest from Milk Makeup.

The Green Dragon Balm is a serious dose of hydration, thanks to the conditioning cannabis oil, shea, cocoa, and mango butters, and olive and jojoba oils in the recipe. This balm absorbs instantly and lips will look and feel plush. It's also infused with sage extract and peppermint oil for a subtle and natural flavor. Yum. It can be worn alone or under your fave matte liquid lippie for an extra dose of softness. Ultimately, it's a fresh and lush green in the tube but it goes on clear.

This could be the balm that gets you through a harsh and brutal winter and the plague of chapped, flaky, and dry lips. But if it's a high shine — see what we did there?— and a glossed pout you crave, well the KUSH Chronic gloss answers that call.

The Chronic Lip Glaze isn't sticky but it doesn't scrimp on shine, either. It's also infused with hemp-derived cannabis oil. So, yeah, you can expect maximum high-dration for your pucker — just like its sister balm.

You can wear this lip product overnight and wake up with smooth and kissable lips. Or use it as your day gloss for a glass-like lip. The formula is packed with shea, cocoa, and mango butters so lips are pampered, hydrated, and soft. The antioxidant-rich ingredients — jojoba and olive oils — protect your pucker against pesky free radicals and other icky stuff. It's green in the tube but slides on clear.

Oh, and another literally cool thing about the Lip Glaze? It has a metal application tip, which has a cooling effect when you swipe and go.

Courtesy of Milk Makeup

Yep, lip high-dration is in your future. Both are under $20 so why not grab 'em? Winter is high time for taking care of your lips.