Rihanna really and truly loves us — and our lips. How do we know this? Because there is a brand new Fenty Beauty lip gloss aka Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer on the horizon. The new Fenty Beauty FU$$Y lip gloss is on its way. It arrives via the brand's site and via Sephora on Friday, Dec. 7. It's pretty, millennial pink shade that Rih herself showed off on the brand's official Instagram.

Fenty Beauty memorably launched with 40 shades of foundation, effectively rewriting the rule book for inclusivity. But another fun fact is this — the beloved brand also launched with a single lip product. It debuted with the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer; the Mattemoiselle lippies came later.

Fenty's first gloss is a peachy pink hue and smells absolutely delish, like a vanilla and apricot smoothie. As for the shine factor? Well, that's out of this world. Rihanna followed the original with the Diamond Milk Gloss Bomb, which basically acts lik e a highlighter for lips. Seriously, your lips will look like they were coated in crushed diamonds when worn alone or over top a favorite matte lipstick.

The Gloss Bombs are mega wattage but they aren't sticky or overly thick like their '00s counterparts. They are super comfortable and wearable. Because that's how Rihanna and co. do gloss.

The latest addition to the Gloss Bomb and Fenty fam is FU$$Y, which is more of a true pink hue. Of course it looks amazing on Rihanna's pucker as she applies it in a sexy manner and then models it while pouting in expert fashion.

This shade will leave you wanting to blow air kisses at anyone and everyone who crosses your pout. Rihanna wore the hue with an extreme cat eye flick and shimmery, pink eyeshadow. It was a perfect pairing.

Mwah! The coolest thing about FU$$Y is that's hardly fussy. It's a universally wearable, slightly naughty pink shade.

Love (and desire) for the new Gloss bomb was instantly expressed by Fenty fans in the comments on the Insta post.

Customers and beautyistas wanted a legit pink shade and they finally got one.

Rihanna and Fenty Beauty lip drops have been happening on the regular lately. She issued several shades of her Stunna Lip Paint last month. It arrived in neutrals, nudes, and a majorly rich black hue. These mattes come in a thin formula — but they last and last. You can always swipe a layer of any of the Gloss Bombs over top any of the Stunna Lip Paints for some additional depth and dimension. Or you can wear them a la carte.

The OG shade is $18. You can slick across your lips and wear it with a bare face and still look totally glam. It's that transformative.

With Diamond Milk, you can apply a single coat for a lightly, diamond-dusted lip. Do two or three layers for a more opaque, statement, and dramatic pucker. This dreamy 'n' milky version is also $18. We can assume that FU$$Y will rock the same price tag as its shiny sister shades.

Take a moment to create a reminder in your smart phone of choice so you remember to shop Fenty's FU$$Y lip gloss this coming Friday.