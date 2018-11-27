Call it a comeback — because, really, who doesn't love a comeback? The Anastasia Beverly Hills x Amrezy highighlighter is back AF. The influencer-created, instant cult classic basically captures sunshine in a compact. The internet is completely and utterly shook to its core about the highlighter's return.

There are tons of highlighters operating at peak awesome and lining digital and physical retail shelves. Influencer x brand collabs come and go. They are often accompanied by major fan frenzy, instant sell outs, and frantic tweets posted by those who didn't get their manicured mitts on a hotly desired product — followed by a buzzy restock. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, another influencer and brand collab drops and it's "Thank you, next."

Why is this highlighter the golden ticket of the makeup world? Here's why the internet went so B-A-N-A-N-A-S over the return of ABH x Amrezy.

The collab with the beauty influencer is limited edition, it's $28, it's golden and gorgeous, and it's bound to sell out. The super smooth formula gives skin a natural-looking, radiant glow. You will look lit from within, no matter your skin tone, with a few swipes of this baby.

Amrezy Olević herself loves a good glow. "I live for the perfect glow," she said in the product description on the brand's site. "It's a constant focus in my makeup routine."

She furthered, "I'm always looking for the most luminous glow with a natural, second skin finish. This collaboration with ABH brings my highlighter dreams to life, and I'm so happy to share this 'sun in a compact' with my Rezy riders."

There you have it. It's that "second skin," natural glow that has earned this sort of devotion. The luminosity is intense and the formula is designed to highlight whatever feature you wish — face, eyes, body. Plus, those ripples in the actual product itself invite you and your fluffy makeup brush to dive right in.

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

You can sweep ABH x Amrezy on the décolletage and shoulders and look like you took a dip in a 24K pool. Or you can use a small brush to dot it along the Cupid's bow to call extra attention to your mouth. Or you can dab it on the inner corners of your eyes for a gilded flash whenever you blink.

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

ABH x Amrezy can be applied wet or dry. Use a makeup setting spray or facial refresher mist if you want deeper impact.

The brand recommends using the Pro Brush A23 and sweeping over the high points of the face, too. It's almost 2019 and the only beauty golden rule is that there is no golden rule — especially when applying a golden highlighter.

The highlighter originally launched in January 2018 and it's popularity dictated this encore.

Fans love it so much that they purchase multiples.

Oh, come on now. It's definitely a need.

The restock heard 'round the world.

As of press time, the ABH x Amrezy highlighter is still in stock on the brand's site. The brand is also randomly giving away 600 of the PR packages to those who ordered during the restock. Grab it for under $30 and use it until you hit pan. Since the intel regarding further restocks is TBD, you need to buy one or three. Because the sun-in-compact-form is always a "yes."