The Kipling x Disney collabs have all been ace AF. The brand is upping the Mouse House ante with its latest collection. The Kipling x Mickey Mouse collection is full of bags — 25 of them, to be exact — that pay homage to the beloved character, who has been celebrating 90 years of pop culture iconic-ness. The Kipling x Star Wars bags were fun, as were the Mary Poppins pieces. The Mickey bags, which are graffiti and sketch-inspired, are equally as awesome.

There's something for every level of Mickey fan in this assortment.

Some of the bags will speak to the Disney diehards who desire the most extra and most Mickey bag ever. Others have subtle Mickey details that demonstrate a more measured amount of Mickey fandom.

You can add just the right amount of Mickey Mouse to your OOTD or you can go totally ham and Mickey it up as much as you wish. That's the beauty of this collection.

Of course the bags come in a variety of different shapes, sizes, and silhouettes. Clutches? Yep. Weekenders? Got 'em. Wristlets? Mmm hmm. Fannypacks? Of course. Backpacks? Duh. Totes? Holla. The bags also come in all sorts of shades and fabrics, from red and black nylon to denim.

The Kipling x Mickey assortment runs from $39 to $169 and goes on sale on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

This bag, which can be used for the gym or short-term travel, is efficient. It also has all the Mickey details you could ever need or want. It gets the point across. Of course the signature Kipling gorilla keychain comes with every bag.

The black crossbody is so simple but so chic. It'll provide just the right dose of Mickey for your ensemble.

This red backpack is bright, printed, and perfect for toting a laptop or textbooks across campus.

The instantly familiar silhouette that is Mickey's ears dominates this denim backpack.

This tomato red duffle will be your new BFF. It's a standout piece and will add a pop of color to all of your travel plans.

This silver fannypack with double zip compartments can be worn around the waist or slung over your shoulder to give it an edge. How you style a fannypack or how you wear it in unexpected ways is what takes a previously uncool accessory and transforms it into something totally cool. It's all about presentation.

These top zip clutches serve so many purposes. They can be used as makeup bags or for a night out if you choose. They feature a variety of different eras and designs.

The one constant is how darn cute they are. Don't be fooled, though. They may look small but they can fit a lot of valuables and essentials.

The Kipling x Disney partnership has yielded so many cute bags. The Mickey collection is no different.

If you have Mickey mania, you will want to go to and from with this hanging off your arm.

You can see from the rundown of bags that the Kipling range truly has something for everyone. Happy 90th, Mickey.