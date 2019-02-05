Anytime a brand tinkers with one of its hero products, fans and customers tend to freak out a little bit. Too Faced is changing its Born This Way Foundation but there is absolutely no reason to panic. At all. The brand isn't reformulating the ever-popular, medium-to-full coverage liquid version (35 shades available). Rather, it will soon be offering a powder compact version of Born This Way. It's an upgrade.

Brand founder Jerrod Blandino took to his personal Instagram offer another of his infamous "sneaky peeks" at the new product. He posted that it boasts the creamiest texture and will be buildable to full coverage in the caption.

He shared three shots of the compact, which is circular with a black top, a pink applicator, and a mirror.

Ultimately, Too Faced is expanding its Born This Way offerings, rather than changing the formula and texture that so many Too Facers adore. Now you have choices regarding which formula you prefer to use. You can layer the liquid and powder version. Or you can opt for the powder version if you deal with oily skin. If you simply prefer a powder configuration, you'll have the option.

Blandino didn't share when the powder version of Born This Way will be available or how much it will cost. He shared a visual and confirmed it's happening.

Bustle reached out to Too Faced reps for further info. But for now, soak it all in. The packaging is pretty in the typical Too Faced way.

Check out that texture.

Betcha can't wait to whip this out of your makeup bag for touchups through the day.

Courtesy of Too Faced

The liquid version of the foundation is $39. As mentioned, there are 35 shades available — from dark to deep to medium to light to fair. The product's popularity likely stems from the fact that it diffuses the line between makeup and skin. It's designed to be undetectable. Hopefully, the much-anticipated Born This Way powder will have the same amount of shades. It would make sense for the brand to convert all of the existing shades into powder form so that each liquid shade has its own corresponding powder version.

Of course the Too Faced faithful was quick to respond in the comments of the post, sharing their joy over this newest addition to the Too Faced product assortment and the extension of the Born This Way line.

Fans expressed excitement over the fact that this product can replace the discontinued Cocoa Powder, which was a fave among beautyistas.

The thrill is real.

Blandino also shared a shot of the limited edition, Better Than Sex and Diamonds Mascara. The signature pink tube is dotted with diamonds. It's simply an upscaled tube, since he noted that it was the same, beloved formula in dressed up packaging. If you love the tubes your makeup comes in as much as the product inside, you will definitely want to grab a tube or two of this blingy lash lover.

Stay tuned to both the Blandino and Too Faced Instagram accounts for further updates on when the BTW powder foundation will drop.