The search for a wedding dress is one of the biggest shopping trips a person will take in their lifetime. But finding the perfect dress also means finding the right size, which can be harder for plus size brides-to-be. Fortunately, Torrid’s Wedding Shop is here to honor curvy brides and their bridal party.

Torrid just launched a collection of special occasion dresses for plus size brides and bridesmaids. Some of the pieces in the collection feature traditional lace and sweetheart necklines for brides while others consist of mesh midi skater and maxi dress silhouettes designed for bridesmaids. Torrid also includes gowns for plus size wedding attendees and accessories in its Wedding Shop collection.

According to a Torrid representative, the brand’s idea to create a wedding collection came about when customers shared photos on social media dressed in other white dresses from Torrid's other collections.

“Torrid decided it was time to design a special collection specifically for her important day and for the events leading up to it," a representative said in an email to Bustle.

Everything in the collection is under $200 and is available now on Torrid.com. For soon-to-be-brides and their bridal party searching for cute looks to celebrate their curves, here are the best picks in the collection.

White Lace Midi Dress

Special Occasion White Lace Midi Dress $148 Torrid Buy at Torrid

White lace and a sweetheart neckline are grounds for wedding bells and can be found in this midi dress. The bust of this gown features a classic sweetheart bodice while lace sleeves and a tulle skirt fill out the rest of the dress.

Mesh Midi Skater Dress

Ivory Dot Mesh Midi Skater Dress $118.90 Torrid Buy at Torrid

Torrid's Ivory Dot Mesh Midi Skater Dress works for a wedding held . during the daytime, nighttime, or even for a boujee brunch. The dress is made of dot mesh fabric and features a sweetheart neckline and cap sleeves. A gown with grace like this one retails for $118.

Knit Convertible Maxi Dress

Pink Studio Knit Convertable Maxi Dress $118.90 $89.90 Torrid Buy at Torrid

A knit maxi dress like this is so versatile, it's fit to party way after the wedding reception is over. The dress is a pullover piece and ties in the back for a fitted waist. This is one of those dresses that works for any special occasion in spring.

Ivory Lace Off Shoulder Formal Gown

Ivory Lace Off Shoulder Formal Gown $168.90 Torrid Buy at Torrid

This classic off-the-shoulder gown is ideal for "I Do's". The dress is draped in lace throughout the skirt and the sleeves. Not to mention, this gown is lined and features a scalloped trim and a medium-length train.

Black Lace & Satin Skirt 2-Piece Set

Black Lace & Satin Skirt 2-Piece Set $128.90 $96.67 Torrid Buy at Torrid

Whether attending a big wedding ceremony as a guest, bridesmaid, or the actual bride, this two black two-piece set works. The top is a black lace crop design and the long skirt is a satin material. This set will also set you back $97.

Ivory Lace Capelet Formal Gown

Ivory Lace Capelet Formal Gown $168.90 Torrid Buy at Torrid

This lacy dress from torrid gives the wearer life in the sleeves. Torrid's Lace Capelet gown features two trumpet sleeves and a trumpet silhouette that's fitted at the waist. Plus, there's even a small train on this dress for some drama.

Not everybody gets married, but there's always an occasion that may call for a super extra dress. And with Torrid's Wedding Shop launch, dressing extra can be a fit for every size.