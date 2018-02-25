Bekah Martinez has to be the runaway favorite on this season of The Bachelor. She's smart, really funny, and beautiful, and she definitely knew how to take all of the weird stuff that goes along with being on a show like The Bachelor with a grain of salt. The only problem was that she was 22 years old to Arie's 36, and that is an age difference that was too big for Arie to spelunk through. Eventually, Arie sent Bekah home, but these two spent didn't stop talking after the show. When did Arie and Bekah meet up after The Bachelor?

In another lifetime, Bekah and Arie could have been a good match. Besides having great physical chemistry, they seemed to gel intellectually. Maybe it's that Bekah is definitely mature for her age, and Arie is possibly immature for his, so when it all came together, it just worked. But when Bekah finally told Arie how old she was, that worked less. When Bekah dropped the age bomb, Arie said, "You're so young! Gosh. Have you ever dated anyone my age? I obviously knew you were young when I met you, so that's why I was hesitant. I wanted to make sure you were ready for this."

It was like watching Porky Pig try and get out a sentence. Arie was floored and kept asking if she was ready for a relationship. Bekah, to her credit, said, "Stop looking for me to give you the assurance you're not going to get. 'Cause you don't get that in love. And trust me, I want it too. And I want to know that I'm ready for something that I don't know if I'm ready for."

But their relationship continued, and Arie opted to send Bekah home just before hometowns. Bekah, who is usually super calm and collected, was extremely sad about the whole thing. Recently, though, Bekah revealed that she and Arie met up after her elimination to talk about their relationship and maybe get some closure. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bekah said, "I just got the opportunity to talk with him a week later at his hotel here in L.A … We were just able to talk for 30 or 45 minutes and just kind of hash out our relationship and what happened."

If viewers know anything about Bekah from seeing her on the show, we knew that she was going to ask the right questions about why Arie sent her home. Bekah said:

"I was kind of able to call him out and say, 'I don't think you gave me a fair shot ... I felt like you were looking for a way out ever since you found out how old I was because you were afraid of how strong your feelings were for me. I was able to express that, and he responded saying, 'Yeah I think you're right. I don't think I was fair and I shouldn't have handled it that way. So, I think we were both able to get the closure that we needed from that."

See how wonderful and mature she is? She said what she needed to say, and now, Bekah is moving on, even admitting that she's not sure that Arie's and her relationship would have worked for the long haul. "There's something special that we had between us, so it is kind of hard to watch back, but I think ultimately it's better for both of us," she said. "I don't think we would necessarily be compatible in the real world together."

And that's just how it goes sometimes. It's better that Bekah and Arie know that now rather than ending The Bachelor together and engaged and later going through an ugly public breakup. Now, Arie is presumably happy with the woman he chose from the show (TBD on that one), Bekah is living the blissful life she deserves, and everyone has closure.