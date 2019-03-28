More than a dozen Democrats have announced that they will be running for president in 2020, with even more thinking about launching their own bids. In June, this growing field of candidates will have the chance to discuss their platforms during the first 2020 Democratic primary debate, which will take place over the course of two days in Miami.

On Thursday, NBC announced that it would host the first Democratic debate alongside MSNBC and Telemundo. According to NBC, the debate will span two nights — June 26 and 27 — though moderators, venue, and specific times will not be announced until a later date.

The Democratic National Committee previously announced that there would be debates in both June and July, and that up to 20 candidates may participate. In a statement to CBS News, DNC chairman Tom Perez indicated that he is "committed to running an open and transparent primary process."

"To that end, we've spent months working with media partners to provide this unprecedented opportunity for candidates and voters to get to know each other," Perez said.

Vox reported back in December that Democrats plan to host six debates in 2019 and another six in 2020. At that time, Perez said that he didn't want debate participation to solely reflect how candidates were performing in the polls, noting that the party may consider grassroots funding and other factors when determining which candidates would be present at each debate.

More to come...