The weather might not have you convinced, but spring has sprung in the beauty world. According to the Instagram announcement, Huda Beauty is launching two new mini eyeshadow palettes just in time to bring some spring color to your makeup bag. Gemstone and Coral Obsessions are packed full of enough shimmer to keep you looking bright all season, and you can get them super soon. Here's everything you need to know, so you don't miss a thing.

It's time to transfer money from your savings account, because this brand is at it again. Huda Kattan announced two different mini Huda Beauty eyeshadow palettes on her Instagram, and there's something for warm and cool tone lovers. No matter what you're favorite colors to wear are, you will find them in these palettes.

According to the Instagram post, Gemstone and Coral Obsessions will be available on May 1 on the Huda Beauty website.

That's just in time for the end of spring showers and the beginning of all the pops of color. Each palette comes with nine shades and a large mirror on the inside. Basically, it's the on-the-go product that you didn't know you needed until Kattan showed you. Be warned though, when you see pictures, you're going to want to stare all day long.

The first palette is the gorgeous Gemstone Obsessions Palette. Every single one of the nine shades is shimmery. It's a stunning combination of pinks, reds, blues, and purples that will keep you busy mixing all spring long. There's a reason why the brand named it Gemstone, people. You will be shining bright.

If you're more interested in a mix of mattes and shimmers, the Coral Obsession is the one for you. The palette is completely warm tones like burnt oranges, tans, and even a yellow. of course, as the name suggests, there are also stunning coral shades thrown into the mix.

This is not the first time that the brand has come out with mini palettes. Although the brand hit the eyeshadow scene will full-sized palettes, they have a whole slew of minis as well. Four others, to be exact. All of the other Obsessions Palettes — Electric, Mauve, Smokey, and Warm — are still available on the Huda Beauty website.

While Kattan's post on her Instagram did not say exactly how much the Gemstone and Coral Obsessions Palettes would be, there are some clues to tell you how much to set aside. All of the other Obsessions Palettes are $27 each on the Huda Beauty. There's a good chance that the two new additions will be as well.

Just to be clear, that means that you should set aside $54 for May 1, if you want to snag both of them. Of course, there's no need to rush out and get them right on that date though. These will likely be put in the same permanent section of the website as the others. That doesn't mean that they won't sell super fast on launch day though.

You can also still get the Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette and the Rose Gold Eyeshadow Palette on the Huda Beauty website as well. You'll get double the amount of shadows for $65. That's a little more than two of the mini palettes, but more curated shades per set.

Leave it to Kattan to give you colors that you didn't even know that you needed in your life. It's safe to say that the brand has two more bestsellers on its hands. Between the gorgeous colors and the perfect-for-travel design, you really can't ask for more in an eyeshadow palette.