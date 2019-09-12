If you thought you'd never seen Dickies come back, think again. The classic workwear brand is making a comeback, and its teaming up with a major modern brand to do it. The Dickies x Madewell collection features everything from the brand's iconic logo to its jumpsuits, and you can get in on the trend.

The collection created by the two brands is a way to put a new spin on the Dickies look, and the pieces are definitely a new take on your dad's workwear. However, if you love the baggy style of classic Dickies, don't worry. The new collection retains all of the '90s No Doubt nostalgia with 11 new pieces that range from logo tees to pants to yes, the brand's iconic boiler suit that even comes in pink.

If you heard the name Dickies and were already sold on the collection, there's some great news for you. The collab is available now on both the Madewell and Dickies websites. As for the cost expect to pay between $35-$158 depending on what you choose to buy. The size range isn't quite what Madewell's typical size inclusive pieces are, though. This collection features sizes XXS-2XL and 0-16.

Courtesy of Madewell x Dickies

If you want to shop the collection, you'll be in good company. Dickies has been making a resurgence over the past few years. While the brand had a major moment in the '90s and early '00s thanks to bands like Blink 182 and singer Gwen Stefani, the brand's appeal curbed a bit in modern times. But, boy, is Dickies on the rise now thanks to some famous faces.

Among the list of current Dickies wearers is model Bella Hadid who, just back in July, rocked a pair of the brand's Dickies Girl pants in a vibrant shade of yellow.

Fellow model Kendall Jenner has also been spotted out and about in Dickies pants. In fact, the pair of Dickies Girl pants worn by Jenner are almost identical to the ones that Hadid chose to wear. Jenner's were simply a khaki color.

Given both the brand's resurgence and the new collection with Madewell, it's definitely time to get yourself some Dickies merch in your closet. There are are great pieces to chose from in the Dickies x Madewell Collection.

1. Jumpsuit

It wouldn't be a Dickies collection without a jumpsuit. The look is one of the brand's most classic pieces (it is a workwear brand after all), and now, you can own one for yourself. The best part is that it's pink.

2. Dickies Pants

If you want to cop the styles of Hadid and Jenner, the new Dickies pants from the collection are the best way to do it. While these aren't the carpenter Dickies Girl pants Hadid and Jenner wore, they are just as iconic of a style.

3. Dickies Beanie

If you're looking for a more affordable way to snag the Madewell x Dickies collection, this beanie is the way to do it. Not only is it a more subtle way to rock the trendy-again brand, but it's just $35.

4. Workwear Jacket

Another of Dickies classic pieces is its jackets. These thick and durable cotton workwear piece will held up forever (OK, maybe not forever), and while Dickies' deep khaki and navy hues are its most famous, this pink color is a great modern take on the jacket.

5. Logo Tee

Show your Dickies love with pride in this cropped t-shirt. With the brand's name across the front, everyone will know that you haven't given up on '90s trends just yet.

While Dickies has been slowly making a company, the new Dickies x Madewell collection may just bring this '90s and early aughts style back full force.