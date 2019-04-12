On Aug. 20, The Walt Disney Company announced that its new on-demand streaming service Disney+ would launch on Nov. 12, 2019, in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands and on Nov. 19, 2019, in Australia and New Zealand. As exciting as the news was, it was pretty hard to miss that Blighty wasn't included in either launch date. So when will Disney+ come to the UK? Lucky for us, we've finally been given a release date.

On Nov. 7, 2019, Disney+ announced via Twitter that it would be launching in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland from March 31, 2020. However, in a press statement sent to Bustle on Jan. 21, 2020, this date has now been pushed forward to March 24. Hallelujah!

This statement also revealed how much the streaming platform will cost, which will be £5.99 monthly, which is the same as Netflix UK, or £59.99. And in terms of where you’ll be able to access Disney+, there are plenty of options. As the statement continues, it’ll be available at launch on “nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices [...] including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs.”

With one account, you’ll be able to stream on up to four devices at the same time, access downloads on up to ten devices, “and the ability to set up seven different profiles,” including a child-friendly interface.

The roster that the service currently has lined up for its first year is extensive, and UK viewers will be able to watch The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and Lady and the Tramp at launch.

Detailed in a fact sheet published by Disney's Direct-to-Consumer & International Division, Disney+ will provide "a direct-to-consumer, ad-free experience with a variety of original feature films, documentaries, scripted and unscripted series, and short-form content, along with unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of films and television series."

The Walt Disney Company

Disney+ will also include recent and future releases, as "[t]he service will also be the exclusive streaming home for films released by The Walt Disney Studios in 2019 and beyond, including Captain Marvel, Dumbo, Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Frozen 2, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."