In 2005, when wide-eyed surgical intern Meredith Grey walked into America's collective living room, it was obvious that she was going to do something big. And it was obvious that Grey's Anatomy, her namesake show, was going to do something big, too. And boy, 15 seasons in, does that seem to be true. In fact the Grey's Anatomy Season 16 premiere will be happening in just a couple months. But first you have to get through the Season 15 finale.

In Season 15, Grey's Anatomy became the longest-running primetime medical drama, as reported by People. Grey's hit that milestone like it was nothing, because this show is and always has been running a marathon in terms of captivating, insanely entertaining stories told by very, very attractive cast members. 15 seasons of one show is a dream for any actor, and now, that dream is going to get better. According to Deadline, ABC has renewed Grey's Anatomy for Seasons 16 and 17, making Grey's Anatomy the longest-running medical drama, period — E.R. only had 15. Grey's is, according to Deadline, also ABC's longest-running primetime scripted series, which is amazing.

There are no specific airdates yet for Season 16 of Grey's Anatomy, but expect it sometime in Fall 2019. Oh, and Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey, is signed on for Seasons 16 and 17, too, because what would Grey's Anatomy be without Meredith Grey?

There is no show without Pompeo, which is why she and Shonda Rhimes, who dreamt up the whole of Grey's wonderland, have a pact to end the show together. Rhimes told E! News:

"Ellen and I have a pact that I'm going to do the show as long as she's going to do the show. So the show will exist as long as both of us want to do it. If she wants to stop, we're stopping. So I don't know if we'll see 600 [episodes], but I want to keep it feeling fresh. As long as there are fresh stories to tell and as long as we're both excited about the stories being told, we're in. So, we'll see where that takes us."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pompeo is now the highest-paid actress on a primetime drama, thanks to a $20 million deal she signed in 2018. Part of getting that deal, Pompeo said, was getting advice from mentor Rhimes. "In Shonda finding her power and becoming more comfortable with her power, she has empowered me," Pompeo said. "It's also why our relationship is so special. I was always loyal to her, and she responds well to loyalty. So, she got to a place where she was so empowered that she was generous with her power."

Grey's Anatomy is a great lesson in what women can do when they decide what they're worth and go in, guns blazing, and ask for it, according to Rhimes. Both Rhimes and Pompeo have brought Grey's Anatomy into record-breaking numbers because they chose to work together. Here's to Season 16 of Grey's Anatomy, and many more — if they so choose.