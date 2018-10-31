As the festive season draws ever closer, so does the latest series of ITV's winter smash I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. The new series will see a new host, as well as a brand new batch of celebrities all of whom are willing to chew on creepy crawlies in a bid to be crowned king or queen of the jungle, arrive on our TV screens. But when does I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018 start?

An official start date has yet to be announced by ITV, however judging by past series of the hit reality show, I'm A Celebrity is likely to hit our screens on Sunday, Nov. 18 According to the Metro, this is because the show usually begins on the third Sunday of November, however some years the jungle shenanigans have begun on the second Sunday of the same month, meaning the series could indeed kick off on the earlier date of November 11. I have reached out to ITV for comment on the start date, and will update with any new information as soon as I find out — but for now we'll have to wait and see.

TellyArchive on YouTube

Last week an official trailer for the latest series of the long-running reality show was revealed by ITV. In the trailer, a young girl and her father stumble across the famous I'm a Celebrity bridge whilst exploring the surrounding jungle. And new host Holly Willoughby, who will be replacing Ant McPartlin for the entirety of this series, took a break from left her usual job presenting This Morning alongside Philip Schofield, in order to prepare for the new series with co-host, Declan Donnelly. During her last day presenting This Morning before jetting off to Australia, Willoughby faced her own mini-Bushtucker trial. After the show aired, the presenter took to Instagram to make clear that she won't be taking part in any further dreaded trials. The post read: "will miss you all and look after my @schofe whist I’m away... love that silver (fox)... here are a few pictures from the show including my first and LAST bush tucker trial!!!!".

When discussing her decision to join the 2018 series of I'm a Celeb, Willoughby said "I couldn’t be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure", and went on to praise former-host McPartlin by stating "I love Ant and want to send him my best wishes and support for a continued recovery. These are big shoes, not to fill, but just to keep warm for a little bit". The 37 year-old also let slip that she may not be the bravest when it comes to jungle life asking, "When is it a good time to tell Dec I’m scared of everything that moves?!", reports the Metro.

According to The Sun, Regular I'm A Celeb host Ant McPartlin is currently taking a break from work commitments while he undergoes a stint in rehab to recover from addiction to alcohol and prescription painkillers. In a statement released to the publication, the presenter said, “My recovery is going very well and for that to continue — having spoken to Dec and ITV — I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off.”

As well as a fresh presenter, viewers can also look forward to a fresh bunch of celebrity campmates. The current rumoured line-up of I'm a Celebrity 2018 consists of The Inbetweeners star Emily Atack, The Chase’s Anne Hegerty, comedian and former-Strictly star Seann Walsh, Love Island's Olivia Attwood, Football manager Harry Redknapp, and many more, reports Digital Spy.

Despite some changes to the format we've been used to enjoying for the past 16 years, it sounds like the new series of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will be just as entertaining as ever before. Bring on November.