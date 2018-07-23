Once in a while, a product comes out that is so incredible that just about everyone wants to get their hands on. This is one of those times. MegaBabe's Rosy Pits deodorant is coming back in stock, and it's making a whole lot of people very happy. The product has a massive 5,000-person wait list, so you're going to want to shop fast.

If there's one product that all beauty lovers can get behind, it's a deodorant that works. According to MegaBabe's Rosy Pits reviews, this is that deodorant. The first launch of the product sold out super fast, and reviews were so good that the second launch brought a 5,000 person wait list.

Before you learn why this product is so good, you should know the details. MegaBabe's Rosy Pit Deodorant will be back in stock on the MegaBabe website on July 24.

Besides just having an incredible name, Rosy Pits made without aluminum, baking soda, and alcohol. Instead, the brand uses ingredients like coconut, green tea, and vitamin E to naturally promote heathy skin and help your pits stay dry.

The clean deodorant is still priced at $18 per bottle. While that is slightly high for an underarm product, that hasn't stopped people from loving it.

According to the MegaBabe website, Rosy Pits has a full, five-star rating. The ranking is based on 110 people who have reviewed the product so far. The reviews are a great way to show you just why people love this item so much. Let's just say that phrases like, "changed my mind about all natural deodorant" and "my dream come true" are thrown around.

The product is currently only sold on the MegaBabe website, which makes the restock is exciting. While the other products — Thigh Rescue, Bust Dust, and Megafresh Wipes — are sold on the Ulta website, you won't find Rosy Pits there.

On the plus side, this is a permanent product to the line. That means that if the product does run out again, there will be another opportunity to put your name on the wait list. There is no telling when that will be though.

The deodorant was created by MegaBabe — the maker of the also epic Thigh Rescue. The anti-chafe stick uses clean ingredients like aloe and grape seed oil to keep skin happy and hydrated. Just like the deodorant, the stick is clean and a bestseller.

MegaBabe also just recently launched the brand new Megafresh Wipes as well. The wipes are hypoallergenic and pH balanced, so you can wipe off after a gym sesh or just taking a walk around in the sun all day. Oh, and they're also biodegradable, so you're saving the planet while you stay fresh.

Basically, there are a whole lot of products that you're going to want to stock up on when July 24 gets here. Consider this your fool-proof way to head into the end of summer — fresh and with a whole lot of MegaBabe in hand.

Get your wallets ready my friend, because you and 4,999 others will be ready to buy come July 24.