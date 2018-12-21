If you labor under the illusion that the holiday shopping season ends on Dec. 24, think again. The shopping and spending bonanza will continue long after Dec. 25 is over and after Santa and his sleigh have left town. Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale kicks off on Wednesday, Dec. 26. Yes, that's the day after Christmas. Sales never sleep and wallets are never truly tapped out.

If you have any leftover cash, received gift cards, or are simply stoked to dive back into the retail game because there are sales galore, you can return to the mall and your local Nordstrom outpost and take advantage of the amazing sale and killer clothing discounts. The department store is offering up to 50 percent off select items across departments.

The sale includes chic and luxe brands such as Alice + Olivia, Theory, Rebecca Minkoff, Something Navy, Topshop, UGGs, Michael Kors, Steve Madden, and many, many more.

The sale runs through Wednesday, Jan. 2. So it's a full week of discounts, deals, savings, and steals. If you want to build up your winter wardrobe or start planning ahead for spring, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale will surely assist you in the successful completion of that task. There are also plenty of perennial pieces to stock up on.

You will spend so much money by saving money — as ironic as that sounds. These markdowns are so maj that you will be able to scoop up a lot of stuff.

Courtesy of Nordstrom

Below are 10 items that you totally need to scope out during the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale. You can grab accessories, bags, sweaters, and coats. I'm talking $63 jackets, $99 LBDs, and $300 booties. Since Nordstrom sells lots of higher end merchandise and prestige brands, these prices are incredibly attractive.

1. Topshop Faux Fur Jacket

2. Something Navy LBD

3. Rebecca Minkoff Leather Tote

4. Michael Kors Cowl Neck Sweater

5. Vince Bar Striped Dress

6. UGG Minis

7. Topshop Print Jeans

8. Rebecca Minkoff Backpack

9. Aquatalia Black Booties

10. Alice + Olivia Dress

You seriously cannot go wrong with any of the pieces on deal during Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale. It's a week teeming with spectacular savings. You may very well find your New Year's Eve outfit, too.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

For example, the Aquatalia booties are almost $300. That might seem steep for a pair of shoes. But they are water-resistant so they will last. The heel makes them versatile so they can be dressed up or down. The slanted side zipper is a sweet sartorial touch. They can be worn through multiple seasons and, if properly cared for, will last for years and years. That makes them an investment piece that you still grabbed on a deal, since the original price tag was $500.

Once you consider it from that perspective, there's no way you can skip or avoid the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale. It's just too good. Start the new year off strong with some new attire and accessories via Nords.