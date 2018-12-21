When Does Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale End? You Have Lots Of Time To Shop
If you labor under the illusion that the holiday shopping season ends on Dec. 24, think again. The shopping and spending bonanza will continue long after Dec. 25 is over and after Santa and his sleigh have left town. Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale kicks off on Wednesday, Dec. 26. Yes, that's the day after Christmas. Sales never sleep and wallets are never truly tapped out.
If you have any leftover cash, received gift cards, or are simply stoked to dive back into the retail game because there are sales galore, you can return to the mall and your local Nordstrom outpost and take advantage of the amazing sale and killer clothing discounts. The department store is offering up to 50 percent off select items across departments.
The sale includes chic and luxe brands such as Alice + Olivia, Theory, Rebecca Minkoff, Something Navy, Topshop, UGGs, Michael Kors, Steve Madden, and many, many more.
The sale runs through Wednesday, Jan. 2. So it's a full week of discounts, deals, savings, and steals. If you want to build up your winter wardrobe or start planning ahead for spring, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale will surely assist you in the successful completion of that task. There are also plenty of perennial pieces to stock up on.
You will spend so much money by saving money — as ironic as that sounds. These markdowns are so maj that you will be able to scoop up a lot of stuff.
Below are 10 items that you totally need to scope out during the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale. You can grab accessories, bags, sweaters, and coats. I'm talking $63 jackets, $99 LBDs, and $300 booties. Since Nordstrom sells lots of higher end merchandise and prestige brands, these prices are incredibly attractive.
1. Topshop Faux Fur Jacket
This timeless, leopard-print coat is less than $65. You can't beat that.
2. Something Navy LBD
Something Navy Sequin Raglan Mini Dress
An LBD for less than $100? That's a must-get.
3. Rebecca Minkoff Leather Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Stella Leather Tote
Think spring with this bright pink tote. It's a perfectly chic carryall.
4. Michael Kors Cowl Neck Sweater
Michael Kors Cowl Neck Sweater
You will want to live in this cozy, emerald green sweater.
5. Vince Bar Striped Dress
Vince Bar Striped Paneled Dress
A normally $400 dress on sale for less than $250? There's no way you can pass this up. The frock can be dressed up or down for multi-season wear.
6. UGG Minis
What's cuter — the bows or the beet color?
7. Topshop Print Jeans
Seriously, how punk rock are these red and black, leopard print jeans?
8. Rebecca Minkoff Backpack
Rebecca Minkoff Julian Nylon Backpack
A versatile, name brand backpack such as this will carry you (and your stuff) through several seasons of wear.
9. Aquatalia Black Booties
Aquatalia Ilenia Water Resistant Bootie
Black booties are a closet and shoe wardrobe staple. But this water-resistant pair will brave the elements. Plus, that side zipper is a killer detail.
10. Alice + Olivia Dress
Alice + Olivia Clyde A-Line Damask Shift Dress
If you are in need of a party dress, this intricate A+O frock will answer the call. You can add tights and a cardigan to "winterize" it.
You seriously cannot go wrong with any of the pieces on deal during Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale. It's a week teeming with spectacular savings. You may very well find your New Year's Eve outfit, too.
For example, the Aquatalia booties are almost $300. That might seem steep for a pair of shoes. But they are water-resistant so they will last. The heel makes them versatile so they can be dressed up or down. The slanted side zipper is a sweet sartorial touch. They can be worn through multiple seasons and, if properly cared for, will last for years and years. That makes them an investment piece that you still grabbed on a deal, since the original price tag was $500.
Once you consider it from that perspective, there's no way you can skip or avoid the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale. It's just too good. Start the new year off strong with some new attire and accessories via Nords.