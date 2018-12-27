Get ready skin care junkies because all of your dreams are about to com true. If you've got some extra holiday cash stowed away and are looking for the place to spend it, Peach & Lily's 20 percent off sale could just be the place. Not only is the K-beauty curation site offering fans a discount, but this sale isn't just a one day thing. Oh no! The K-beauty curator turned brand is giving you ample time to shape their goodies.

Founded by esthetician Alicia Yoon, Peach & Lily started as a curator for all of Korean beauty's must-have products. If you are a Western beauty user looking to expand your horizons, Peach & Lily is kind of a hub for the most up-to-date Korea beauty technologies, and it's all facilitated by Yoon. In fact, Peach & Lily is such a great curation site that they've branched out into their own eponymous brand and have started an affordable brand named Peach Slices available at CVS. Plus, if you've been in CVS lately, you may have noticed all the K-beauty finds. That's also courtesy of Yoon who curated the entire CVS K-beauty collection.

Now, you're ready to shop that Peach & Lily sale, aren't you? Well, good new! The sale lasts all the way until the end of 2018.

According to the brand's Instagram account, all products on the Peach & Lily website are 20 percent off from right now until the end of the year. That's 20 percent off K-beauty goodies until Dec. 31 at 11:59 pm PT. Basically, you've got tons of time to shop and a great discount to shop with.

There is only one caveat to the same. Peach & Lily branded products aren't included. Unfortunately, that means you won't be able to snag the brand's Resurfacing mask or their new toner and essence. However, don't despair just yet. If you're a fan of the brand's more affordable sister Peach Slices, those products are included in the 20 percent off sale.

As for how to shop the sale, it's super easy. The items aren't automatically discounted on the site, so if you want to know their pricing, you'll need to do some math. However, once you've got everything you plan to buy inside your cart and are ready to submit your credit card information, simply head to the checkout and enter code HOLIDAY18. Once done, your 20 percent off will be applied directly to your cart, and you'll have some K-beauty favorites heading your way for a discount.

Plus, according to the site, if you spend over $50 during your post-Christmas, pre-New Year's Day shopping spree, you'll qualify for free shipping and two free samples on your order as well.

If you want to shop Peach & Lily's end of the year 20 percent off sale, head over to their website now. With tons of great Korean beauty products, a discount, and potential free shipping, it's as if the holiday season has come around all over again.