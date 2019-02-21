ColourPop may just be the ruling monarch of beauty collaborations. With the new Zoella x ColourPop Brunch Collection on its way, the new set of products is yet another gorgeous-looking group of affordable products from the brand.

UK-based beauty vlogger Zoella whose real name is Zoë Sugg is one the most popular personalities on YouTube. Her personal vlog channel, Zoë Sugg, has nearly 5 million subscribers and her professional channel, Zoella, has over 11 million. Plus, Sugg is often considered one of the first influencers on the platform, starting her channel back in 2009. While she has her own brand, aptly named Zoella, the line does not include makeup products. That's where ColourPop comes in.

Inside the new collection, fans of ColourPop and Zoella can find a plethora of brunch-themed makeup items including the Brunch Date Eyeshadow Palette which features 12 pressed powder eyeshadows (all named after brunch food, of course), three Ultra Matte Lips, two Creme Gel Liners, two Supernova Shadows, a blush, highlight, and three Lippie Pencils. Essentially, Sugg and ColourPop seem to have incorporated as many of the brand's products as possible into this collection, and it's sure to make fans very happy.

Something else fans will be pleased about? The launch date is right around the corner. ColourPop x Zoella will launch on Feb. 27 exclusively on the brand's website.

Of course, as with any ColourPop launch, the prices are hard to beat. Nothing in the ColourPop x Zoella Collection costs more than $18. Even if you consider $18 to be on the more expensive side for ColourPop, the price is for a 12-pan eyeshadow palette. If you break down that price tag, each individual shadow retails for just $1.50.

If you're a frequent ColourPop shopper, you won't be surprised by the cost of the other items in the collection The pieces retail for the same amount as other non-collaboration items. The Ultra Matte Lips ring in at $6.50, creme liners are just $5, the SuperNova Shadows are $7, pressed powders cost $8, and the lip liners are only $5. The collection is a steal.

According to the brand, Sugg's collection represents her personal makeup style, mixing classic neutral shades with a pop of color. The YouTuber says she is particularly excited about the eyeshadow palette within the collection. Sugg explains in a ColourPop press release, "[the collection] encompasses my love of beautiful neutral shades and my newest obsession with a pop of color. I can't wait to see how people get creative with the collection."

Sugg also goes on to explain that her decision to work with ColourPop comes from her years of using the brand and loving its products. Given that Sugg is a YouTuber, there's proof of her adoration of the brand on her channels. She has been using the brand's products since 2015, where she included some of the lippies in her yearly favorites video. More recently, she's included products in multiple tutorials focused on her daily makeup routine.

If you love Sugg and her YouTube channel, ColourPop, or just want to embrace your love for the best meal of the day (aka brunch), the new ColourPop x Zoella collaboration should definitely go on your wish list.