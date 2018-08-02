Bakers, are you ready? On your marks, get set, baaaaake! Oh never have words usually used for sporting events been manipulated quite so well into something I can get interested in — watching people bake under duress. After eight successful seasons, it's set as well as cheesecake to be a smash hit once again. As summer swelters, fans are eager to find out, when does The Great British Bake Off start?

Hitting our screens for a ninth season, the show has gone from strength to strength. After moving from its previous home on BBC One over to Channel 4 and having a completely new team, apart from Scouse baking supremo Paul Hollywood, the show has remained a real fan favourite. Last year, new judge, the culinary legend Prue Leith joined the team, faced with the difficult task of filling the boots of national treasure, Mary Berry. Meanwhile, comedy heroes Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding replaced comedic duo Mel and Sue. No mean feat considering the original line-up was such a hit, but the new crew have really outdone themselves and left fans wanting more.

It was confirmed by the crew over at C4 that they would be taking applicants for the upcoming season right after last year's grand finale, which took place on October 31. This of course was a massive relief for viewers all around the country because it confirmed Series 9 was definitely happening. I mean, who could imagine a life without soggy bottoms and gravity-defying party pieces?

Well, entries for the new series closed quite some time ago. So I guess The Great British Bake Off Season 9 is just around the corner, right? It certainly looks that way.

Fact is, all previous seasons aired in August, meaning that in theory, yes we should be expecting the show any day now. Last year, the series started on Tuesday August 29 at 8 p.m on Channel 4. So, it seems fair to assume that the new series will launch this year on Tuesday August 28 at 8 p.m.

I contacted Channel 4 to confirm this, however, a rep from the show tells me that an exact transmission date is yet to be announced.

Great British Bake Off/Channel 4

Last season, which saw serial star baker Sophie Faldo win, was full of ups and downs, with many iconic scenes and legendary feats of baking mastery. One unforgettable moment of curse was when judge Prue Leith mistakenly let slip who won the show ahead of it airing, as she was in Bhutan at the time and mistook the time difference.

Great British Bake Off/Channel 4

But on a brighter note, there were also several highs, particularly the super high standard of all the bakers from the very beginning.

In addition, fans super enjoyed new presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding's wonderfully wacky attire too (talk about a series highlight). They both favoured bold looks, sometimes even reflecting the theme of the week in their ensembles — a perfect example of this being Fielding's look for Italian week, which saw him dress in red and green, tomato print shirt.

Well, I don't know about you, but I'm so ready for my second serving of Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off. Bring on the new series.