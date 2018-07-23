Kylie Cosmetics is churning out so many glorious launches lately that you need a dry erase board to keep up. While so much new-ness is happening, the brand is resurrecting some "classics" aka sold out and limited edition items for another go. The Kylie Cosmetics x Kris Jenner Momager collection is coming back for another round. Because Kylie and Kris love you, sweetie!

You can nab these previously out-of-stock products on Tuesday, July 24 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. The collection was inspired by Jenner's mother, manager, and family matriarch Kris Jenner and features an eyeshadow palette, bullet lipsticks, glosses, a Lip Kit, a highlighter quad, a mini lippie set, and more. It was initially available for Mother's Day. But there is no way Kris Jenner wouldn't demand a reprise of her wildly popular collab with her youngest offspring.

The Momager collection isn't the only thing coming back this week, either.

It will be joined by the Nice Palette, which was originally a part of the Holiday 2017 collection. If you somehow forgot about that eyeshadow set or it didn't grab your attention during the chaos of Christmas and the hoopla of the holidays, here is your chance to get reacquainted and to give it a second look.

Who's stoked that Momager is mounting a comeback?

The collection is super wearable, extensive, and had a sense of humor about itself.

The Nice Palette is getting a makeover in terms of its shell. It'll be available in the brand's all-black packaging. The holiday-centric shade names are not stamped below the pans anymore, either.

Here is the old school edition of Nice for comparison purposes. The original was all about silver sparkle to match the merriment of the season. Now, it's all about sleek 'n' chic, timeless black. Note that filters and lighting might make the shades appear different on Instagram.

While Nice was originally issued in white packaging, its companion Naughty palette was issued in black casing. Overall, it's a rectangular palette with 14 shadow pans in both matte and metallic textures. There are golds, reds, silvers, and neutrals, as well as a unique, mustard yellow. There are plenty of shades to experiment with here. The palette sold out during the launch. But it's back and wants to find its way into your well-manicured hands and onto your lids.

Will Naughty enjoy a reprise, as well? We can only hope.

Since Nice V. 2.0 arrives on the same day and at the same time as the Momager Collection, you might have some tough choices to make. Or you can just throw monetary caution to the wind and buy the Nice palette, as well as several items from the Momager range.

It's not clear if the Momager range and the new-look Nice palette are one-and-done restocks or if these limited editions have been converted to permanent additions to the Kylie Cosmetics product suite. Bustle reached out to Kylie Cosmetics reps to clarify the future status of these items.

These collections were promoted as limited edition when they first dropped. Product popularity is likely the reason for the reprise.

If you missed out, here's your second chance. If you collect Kylie Cosmetics stuff, here's a new version of a prior product. If you didn't get 'em "just cuz" before, perhaps now is time for a change of heart.

Your lids (and lips and other features, actually!) will thank you.