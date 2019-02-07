The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, comes to theaters on Feb. 8 bringing Emmet Brickowsky (Chris Pratt) and Lucy, a.k.a. Wyldstyle (Elizabeth Banks), who first joined forced to fight against the villainous Lord Business (Will Ferrell) in 2014's The Lego Movie back to the big screen. How much time has passed for them since we last saw them? The Lego Movie 2 takes place five years after the battle against Business and his Kragle took place but that doesn't mean that everything returned to being awesome in Bricksburg.

Actually things are basically the opposite of awesome at the start of The Lego Movie 2, as Lucy narrates at the beginning of the trailer for the upcoming movie. "Now everything is bleak," she laments while looking out over desolate, post-apocalyptic scenery. All of that desolation came thanks to Finn's (Jadon Sand) younger sister Bianca (Brooklynn Prince), whose control over the Duplo figurines created a war between the two kids' toys — a war that takes place in space, that is.

See, Bianca has created her own imaginary world, called the Systar System, which is ruled by a shape-shifting unicorn named Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi (Tiffany Haddish). When Bianca steals Lucy, Benny (Charlie Day), MetalBeard (Nick Offerman), Unikitty (Alison Brie), and Batman (Will Arnett), it's up to to Emmet to assemble a team to save them.

Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube

The addition of Haddish's vocal talents to the long list of returning Lego Movie alums sets up The Second Part to be a smash hit — as long as Bianca doesn't literally smash Finn's Legos. Complex recently shared a clip introducing Haddish's regal character, Watevra Wa'Nabi — make sure to say it out loud to get the full effect — which shows the pink transforming toy performing a song about how not evil she is. "I have zero evil plans, no ulterior motives, just wanna help where I can," the character sings.

While it seems unlikely that Wa'Nabi actually doesn't have any evil intentions for the Legos, Haddish recently told Boston Herald that the shape-shifting character has sets a positive example for the movie's target audience: kids. Wait, The Lego Movie 2 isn't made for adults? Haddish said, "She could change into whatever she wants to be. It’s a good message for little girls and boys: You can be whatever you want!"

Then again, in another interview that Haddish had with Fox 5, Haddish showed off her evil-laugh skills and explained how she found that performance. "I just think of something that's funny to me," she said, before giving an example. "Like the guy that I used to date fell and broke his leg." You can find it around the four-minute mark in the video below.

FOX 5 DC on YouTube

The new Lego Movie may fill in some of the blanks as far as what Emmet, Lucy, and their friends have endured over the past five years, before moviegoers catch up with them again. But their troubles are certainly not over yet, as Haddish's professional-grade evil laugh indicates.