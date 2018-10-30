A year and three months after leaving the Love Island villa, Camilla Thurlow is returning to TV screens — this time, with her very own show. In What Camilla Did Next, the reality star and former humanitarian worker will return to Cambodia, where she worked with mine clearance charity the HALO Trust. According to ITV, the show will record Thurlow's attempts to make sense of her fame — and turn it to humanitarian ends. And naturally, boyfriend Jamie Jewitt and the couple's close relationship will feature heavily. So when does What Camilla Did Next start on ITVBe?

As of yet, it's unclear. ITV haven't announced a release date for What Camilla Did Next, and it's also undetermined whether the show will be a one-off special or a series. Essentially, Thurlow fans will have to be patient.

Before appearing on Love Island, Thurlow worked in landmine clearance in Cambodia, Syria, and Afghanistan, according to the Times. Last year, she told the newspaper that she signed up for the show in order to "break down some of the barriers" she'd developed, explaining, "I had just come back from a project in Afghanistan and needed something that was going to push me. When I first went abroad and saw things that I found difficult to reconcile with my understanding of humanity, I became quite angry."

Thurlow also spoke to the newspaper about her work in Cambodia. "A lot of what I did was collecting case studies for reports on the impact of mines. You’re meeting people who have experienced loss in such traumatic circumstances," she explained. "It’s hard not to feel frustrated that you can’t do more."

"It was a way of forcing myself to establish balance in my life and start thinking about finding a connection with someone," she said.

Thurlow isn't the only Love Island 2017 alumnus to appear in her own reality show: Amber Davies, who won the series alongside Kem Cetinay, has landed a one-off special on ITVBe centred around her West End debut. Amber and Dolly: 9 to 5 will follow Davies as she prepares to play the lead in Dolly Parton musical 9 to 5, based on the 1980 film of the same name. The special will also see Davies fly to Nashville to meet Dolly Parton herself.

"Performing on the West End has long been a dream of mine, and something I have been working towards my whole life," Davies said in a press release. "There really is no better role to play and having the opportunity to meet and work with Dolly Parton is another lifetime’s ambition fulfilled." According to What's on Stage, the show will open at London's Savoy Theatre on January 28, 2019; Davies will star alongside Louise Redknapp, Natalie McQueen, and Brian Conley.

What of the 2018 cohort? Well, Dani Dyer's reality show (also starring dad Danny Dyer, plus her nan and granddad) has already started filming, according to Digital Spy. And Wes Nelson recently confirmed he'll be competing in the 2019 series of Dancing on Ice, saying, "Of course you'll be seeing my hips on the ice and the hips don't lie!" Good news for those desperately missing their Love Island favourites, then!