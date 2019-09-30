If you've been looking forward to the 16th series of The X Factor, I have some sad news for you — it ain't happening. Instead, ITV are gracing fans with a version of the show full of famous faces. But when does X Factor: Celebrity start, and which celebs will be taking to the stage to belt out some classic tunes?

Despite announcing the fifteen celebrities taking part in the talent show, ITV have yet to provide a start date for the show, other than it will start at some point this October. Bustle reached out to ITV for more info on this, and a rep for the broadcaster says that the start date "will be confirmed soon".

In the meantime, fans will be pleased to hear that the 15 celebs taking part in X Factor: Celebrity were announced today, and boy is it an epic list. As BBC News reports, these are the stars lined up to appear on the series.

Groups

The Islanders — Wes Nelson, Zara McDermott, Eyal Booker, and Samira Mighty

Cole and Edwards — Strictly's Brendan Cole and Holby City's Jeremy Edwards

Max and Harvey — Musical.ly and CBBC's Max and Harvey: FOMO

V5 — International social media influencers Sofia, Alondra, Laura, Wendii and Natalie

Try Star — Rugby players Thom Evans, Levi Davis, and Ben Foden

Overs (aged 28 and above)

Ricki Lake — American talk show host and actor

Jenny Ryan — The Vixen on The Chase

Martin Bashir — Journalist and BBC's current religion editor

Victoria Ekanoye — Actor, best known for Coronation Street

Unders (aged 27 or younger)

Olivia Olson — Actor, best known for Love Actually & her voice work on the Disney series Phineas and Ferb

Megan Mckenna — Reality star, best known for MTV's Ex on the Beach and The Only Way Is Essex

Hayley Hasselhoff — Actor and singer, best known for her role on ABC's Family's Huge. Is also David Hasselhoff's daughter

Jonny Labey — Actor, best known for EastEnders

Kevin McHale — Actor, best known for Glee

Even though the usual X Factor isn't running this year, ITV has given Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, and Louis Walsh the Love Island treatment, and are reportedly airing another version of the series right after Celebrity. This would be All Stars, which according to The Sun will "run back-to-back" with the Celebrity version.

According to judge Louis Walsh, All Stars will feature some of The X Factor's most beloved contestants. As he told the Mirror in July, this may include Leona Lewis, Alexandra Burke, and Shayne Ward. ITV has yet to announce All Stars officially, but Cowell pretty much confirmed it during an interview with The Sun. "I'm waiting for confirmation this week on some dates and clarification on [All Stars], but all we're trying to do is upgrade and glamorise the show," he said in February.

"Then next year the main X Factor show will change again and we've got something very, very exciting, that I can't get into yet, but it's a four year plan."