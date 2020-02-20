Wedding planning hasn't exactly gone according to plan for Summer House stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula. Though they did find a venue after getting engaged in September 2018, it later fell through, and the two were heavily fighting heading into Summer House Season 4. They worked it out, though, and reveal they've set a date in the April 29 episode. But amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Amanda and Kyle's wedding date may have to change.

"It's really weird to, like, get excited about planning a wedding that you don't even know if it's going to happen," Amanda told Entertainment Tonight, adding that she and Kyle have their heart set on tying the knot this fall. "You want to move forward, you want to book all these people. But, like, who knows?"

Still, they're staying optimistic. "I mean, I think there are worse things that can happen," Amanda continued.

This comes after a particularly turbulent summer for the couple, who were fighting heavily heading into the filming of Summer House's fourth season last summer. "Going into the summer, our relationship wasn't in the best place," Amanda told Decider in February. "We were both stressed out, overwhelmed, overworked, and I think what you'll see is us getting through that and getting our relationship back on track."

Indeed, the couple now seem to be in a good place on the show — and almost a year later. They're eager to make Summer House Season 5 work despite the global pandemic, and are equally determined to tie the knot.

"I mean, we're coming up with our own plans on how we can make Season 5 work. … It's like, let's do this Big Brother-style. Let’s just throw us all in the house," Amanda told ET, adding: "Whether the wedding ceremony happens or not, we'll probably just end up getting married no matter what, and celebrating it later on."