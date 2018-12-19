Is there anything better than a BOGO sale? Beauty and fashion enthusiasts are well aware of that glorious lingo — "buy one, get one." You buy something and are rewarded with something else of equal or lesser value for free, half-off, or on discount. Anastasia Beverly Hills is having a BOGO lipstick sale. No, this is so not a drill. If you have some last minute holiday shopping to do, why not grab a lippie for a friend and one for yourself? If you aren't bound to these lippies arriving before Christmas, you are going to love this sale even more.

Here's the deal on how you can score a free lippie from the brand. As this post from makeup news Instagram account Hotfire Makeup indicates, the BOGO sale is happening on the ABH website. It applies to the brand's best-selling and beloved liquid lippies, matte bullet lipsticks, and glosses. You do not need a code. The discount is applied once you add items to your cart and go to check out.

The brand has not confirmed how long the sale is active for or when it ends. That said, don't delay on scooping up a pair of lipsticks because this sale could go bye bye at any time. Colors or textures could veritably sell out, too.

So take advantage of the ABH BOGO sale RN.

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

There it is in black, white, red, nude, and purple. You can mix and "matte" shades, textures, and formulas. The only constant is that you can add two new killer products to your lip wardrobe.

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

As you can see from the screen shot from the ABH site, the BOGO deal is applicable to liquid and bullet lipsticks, as well as the glosses. With so many wearable, trendy, and classic lippie shades and formulas available, it's going to be really, really hard trying to narrow it down to just two.

The bullets are just $18 and come in 36 colors choices.

The mega matte liquid lippies are offered in 40 shades and have a $20 price tag.

The glassy glosses are available in 40 shades and cost just $16 a tube.

If you can't decide which two liplicious items you want, here's a suggestion. Think about how you can layer a matte lipstick and a gloss.

Or you can step outside of your comfort zone. Let's say you're a gloss girl. Why not grab a gloss in a color you don't already have or wouldn't normally wear? Be experimental and daring. Then, pick up a bullet lipstick in a hue you normally wear. That'll encourage to wear that texture more often.

On the flip, if you tend to prefer matte liquid lipsticks, grab one in a tried 'n' true hue that you know works with your skin tone. Then flip the script and grab a liquid lippie in a color you don't usually wear.

If you don't want to try something new with your freebie, you can simply stock up on shades you prefer.

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

This screen shot from the site also demonstrates how the discount is taken from your cart when checking out. The cheaper of the two products will default to being the freebie, as is customary.

The BOGO only applies to single lip products, not sets. Go ahead and treat your pout to some new ABH shades.