Columbus Day usually means lots of mid-fall fashion and beauty sales before and after the actual federal holiday itself. The savings continue this week so break out your credit card. BECCA Cosmetics is having a week-long foundation sale. This spectacular sale runs from now through Sunday, Oct. 14. BECCA is offering 30 percent discount on all of its foundations for this week only. That's some serious savings right there.

If you want to try a new formulation or replenish your go-to formula because your bottle is running low due to daily usage, have at it. The BECCA Fall Foundation sale takes place online and applies to purchases made via the BECCA website and via Ulta Beauty. You really can't beat this sort of sale.

If you are interested in a lightweight, luminous, and downright dewy formula, try the Aqua Luminous Perfecting Foundation. If you prefer medium-to-buildable coverage in order to achieve a velvety smooth canvas, then you should rock Skin Love Weightless Blur Foundation, which comes in 24 hues. If it's full coverage you seek, it's a full coverage, flawless finish you will get if you rock the brand's Ultimate Coverage 24-Hour Foundation. There's also the Ever-Matte Shine Proof Foundation, which banishes oil.

The foundations are already marked down on the BECCA site. You need not enter a code or fumble around when checking out. The discount is taken when you drop your preferred formula and shade into your digital cart. Yes, it's really that easy. The sale price isn't shown on the product listing on the Ulta site, though.

You can and should take some time to browse the BECCA site to decide which texture and shade will best suit your skin type and tone. That's the best way to take full advantage of the savings.

BECCA Skin Love Weightless Blur Foundation $30.80 It's weightless yet velvety. It's also designed to mimic your actual skin. You can build the coverage as you wish. Skin Love is normally $44 so you are saving a heap — $13, actually — with this sale. Buy Now

BECCA Aqua Luminous Perfecting Foundation $30.80 This formula is water-infused and light-as-air. If you simply need to even out your skin tone or to merely blur imperfections, this is the formula with which to do it. The full price is also $44, so you are saving $13 with the discount. Buy Now

BECCA Ultimate Coverage 24-Hour Foundation $30.80 Full coverage. Water-resistant. Lasts for 24 hours. Therefore, this formula is a go-to that goes the distance. It's marked down to just $31 with the discount. You are saving a bundle without sacrificing quality. Buy Now

BECCA Ever-Matte Shine Proof Foundation $29.40 This oil-absorbing, mattifying foundation is usually $42. It's less than $30 with this sale. If you want a matte, shine-free finish, then do yourself a favor and grab a tube. Buy Now

Prestige foundations that are less than $31 is always a good deal. The BECCA shade ranges are somewhat inclusive — there's always room for a brand expand and offer more than 24 shades — so many shoppers should be able to find something that works for their specific skin tone. You can also layer your preferred formula and shade to achieve the look you want.

Go forth and stock up on BECCA foundation.