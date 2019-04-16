No one can resist a good sale. Okay, so maybe there are strong-willed people out there who can, but the temptation is real when a major deal hits the internet. Now, Cover FX's Friends & Family sale is happening, and not only is the brand offering 25% off on the entire site, but shoppers will save extra money thanks to a free shipping promo as well. Basically, there's a major discount and free shipping, and the brand may as well be daring you to resist shopping their site.

The Cover FX Friends & Family Sale is one of only two annual sales hosted by the brand which means that when this baby comes around, you should definitely take advantage. The good news is that you can. The Friends & Family Sale is going on April 16 through April 17 at midnight ET. You've still plenty of time left to get your hands on some of the brand's most well-known items for 25% off with free shipping. Talk about a deal, right?

If you're a jaded shopper, you're probably thinking that there's a certain amount you have to buy before you can take advantage of the percentage off and free shipping promo, but that's not the case. All Cover FX purchases between now and the end of the sale qualify. Yes, really.

The sale is also incredibly easy to shop. You're just a coupon code away from your items. According to the brand, all you need to do to take advantage of the deal is use coupon code SPRING19 at checkout. Once entered, you'll snag the 25% off and free shipping on your order.

There is, however, a caveat to the sale, but before you get your consumer guard up, don't worry. It's pretty mild. You won't be able to shop the sale collections during the Friends & Family event, so make sure you stick to items not in that category. Since those products are already on sale, that makes total sense, right?

What should you be shopping during the event, though? The brand has tons of well-known products.

Custom Enhancer Drops

Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops $42 $31.50 Cover FX Buy On Cover FX

Perhaps one of Cover FX most well-known products is its Custom Enhancer Drops. These versatile liquid highlighters can be worn alone or mixed into foundation for an extra glow.

Power Play Concealer

Cover FX Power Play Concealer $30 $22.50 Cover FX Buy On Cover FX

The brand's Power Play Concealer was created with its popular foundation of the same name in mind. With 30 shades, including a pure white, the range could be a match for you.

Setting Spray

Cover FX High Performance Setting Spray $31 $23.25 Cover FX Buy On Cover FX

If you've been on the hunt for a setting spray that will help your makeup hold up in any weather, you should definitely consider shopping Cover FX's High Performance Setting Spray.

If you want to shop Cover FX's Friends & Family Sale, now is the time. Head over to the brand's website before midnight ET on April 17. This is one of only two sales the brand hosts each year and with both a 25% discount and free shipping, you don't want to miss out.