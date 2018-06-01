If you aren't excited for summer, you will be after hearing this beauty news. Macy's is having a 10 Days of Glam Sale that features two deals per day for a week and a half. Think: top high-end brands for way less and only a short amount of time to shop. Get your wallets ready, because this is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the season.

Move over Ulta, because Macy's has a sale that is right up there with the 21 Days of Beauty Sale. Every day from June 1 to the 9, Macy's will offer two high end beauty products for 50 percent off. Yes, that's half off the original prince, people. This is not a drill.

As far as the beauty products go, these are the best of the best. Whether they're already taking up space in your makeup bag or you've been dying to get your hands on the, this sale is for you. There's Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palettes for just $21, Origins Skincare for $11.50, and even an Urban Decay blush palette for $17.

Of course, there are a few catches to the sale. The first is that you can only get the deal for 24 hours. The second is that it's first come first serve, so you'll need to shop sooner rather than later. That doesn't give you a whole lot of time to save up, but you won't need to with these prices.

While all 20 of the products in the sale are incredible, there's a good chance that you won't be able to stock up on every single one. Here's a break down of some of the must-have products on the list, so you can plan to transfer money from your savings to your checking accordingly.

1. Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening Mascara

Macy's Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening Mascara $12 (originally $24) Macy's The sale start with your lashes and works its way into your makeup bag from there. You can snag this lash product for just $12 on June 1. But hurry, because the deal won't be around for long. Buy Now

2. Anastasia Beverly Hills Subculture Eye Shadow Palette

Macy's Subculture Eye Shadow Palette $21 (originally $42) Macy's That's a whole lot of shadows for not a whole lot of cash. June 2 will be your only chance to get this deal,s o plan accordingly. Something tells me that this will be one of the items that flies off the virtual shelves on the day of the sale. Buy Now

3. Tarte Tarteist™ PRO Glow Highlight & Contour Palette

Macy's Tarteist™ PRO Glow Highlight & Contour Palette $22.50 (originally $45) Macy's This palette will have you highlighted and contoured all summer long. It has just about every cream and powder shade that you could possibly need, which is well-worth the originally price. Now that it will be on sale on June 3, you really have no excuse not to shop it. Buy Now

4. Benefit Cosmetics Box O' Powder Collection

Macy's Box O' Powder Collection $14.50 (originally $29) Macy's It's time to get your Hoola on, and I'm not talking about the dance. Although you might do a happy dance when you scoop these up for a cool $14.50 on June 8. Buy Now

5. Urban Decay Naked Flushed Face Palette

Macy's Naked Flushed Face Palette $17 (originally $34) Macy's Yes, even Urban Decay is getting into the sale fun. You can snag this gorgeous blush palette in three different shades for half off on June 9. You know, just in time to give you a little extra glow for the season. Buy Now

6. MAC In The Flesh x 15 Eye Shadow Palette

You really can't go wrong with anything on this list. Happy shopping!