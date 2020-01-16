Netflix's investigation into some of the biggest serial killers of all time has officially been put on hold. Mindhunter has gone on an "indefinite hiatus" ahead of Season 3 and the cast has been released from their contracts due to scheduling conflicts with the show's executive producer, David Fincher, according to a new report from TVLine.

"David [Fincher] is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots," a representative for Netflix said in a statement to TVLine. However, despite the fact that Fincher needs to focus on other projects for the moment, the streaming service made it clear that Mindhunter has not been canceled, and that Season 3 might happen one day down the line.

"He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future," the statement continued, "but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own." Fincher isn't the only one with major new projects in the works; back in December, Entertainment Weekly announced that star Jonathan Groff has been cast in The Matrix 4, which is set for release in 2021. And with the cast, which includes Groff, Holt McCanally and Anna Torv, in high demand, it seems reasonable that they would be let go from their contracts.

The intense, dark series is no stranger to long breaks between seasons, however, as the first episodes arrived on Netflix in October 2017, while Season 2 didn't premiere until August 2019. "[Fincher] worked on the scripts until he felt they were ready and they were exactly what he wanted them to be," Groff told Vanity Fair in August about the long gap between the show's first two seasons. "That’s the honest, basic answer. He didn’t want to turn out a second season just because the first was successful. He wanted the story lines to be as interesting and complicated as possible."

Despite Mindhunter being on "indefinite hiatus," sources reportedly told Deadline that the cast would definitely all be willing to return for Season 3, provided that they are not then tied down to new projects of their own. Sources claimed the cast all enjoyed working with Fincher, something Groff told VF last year. "You have to be on your A-game every second of every day, which is actually the most difficult and rewarding thing," he said at the time.

The actor continued, "At the wrap party for both seasons, when you’d expect everyone to get wasted and be exhausted, everyone said that it was the best experience they’d ever had."

Fans can only hope that the cast will remember these fond memories whenever Fincher has time to start production on a Season 3.