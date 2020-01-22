From the immense popularity of American Horror Story to recent remake of The Twilight Zone and the heavenly star-studded Miracle Workers, the anthology genre is having one hell of a resurgence. Each of these series is set to return this year, but since Miracle Workers has gone for a totally new look (and setting), and you’ll be itching to know when is Miracle Workers: Dark Ages out in the UK. Especially since Daniel Radcliffe is playing a prince who adores ducks. Yes, you read that correctly.

Well, you’re in luck — Miracle Workers will be one of many shows making its way to the UK at the end of this month thanks to Sky. Similar to Sky Crime, Sky Comedy will be the place to watch your favourite American comedies from HBO, NBC, and Showtime. You’ll finally be able to enjoy the likes of Parks and Recreation, Curb Your Enthusiasm, 30 Rock, and Girls alongside new additions Mrs Fletcher, The Righteous Gemstones, AP Bio, and Miracle Workers.

Since the first series of Miracle Workers has never aired on British telly, that’ll be the main draw when the channel is available. Miracle Workers: Dark Ages premieres on Jan. 28 in the States, a day after Sky Comedy’s launch, but it’s not clear whether the second series will be available along with the first. I’ve reached out to a Sky rep for more info on this, but have yet to hear back.

ONE Media on YouTube

It’ll be a shame if there’s a long wait, because the premise for Dark Ages sounds even more hilariously absurd than the setting for the first. As Cinema Blend describes, the new season sees the cast return “in all-new roles as medieval citizens coping with widespread ignorance, widespread inequality and a complete lack of medical awareness.” Oh, and there are a lot of ducks.

“After the first day, we were all excited,” Karan Soni (who plays Lord Vexler this season) told Cinema Blend. “We were like, ‘Oh, ducks!’ And then instantly after the first take, I was like, ‘I’m ready to be done with this.’ And they were in several episodes. So when they would show up, the smell would come first and then you’d be like, ‘Oh, the ducks are coming for the next scene.”

At least viewers will have the pleasure of just experiencing the cute hilarity of Radcliffe interacting with them. That’s a major plus in my book.