When Is Nordstrom's 2017 Half-Yearly Sale? Here Are The Post-Holiday Dates To Shop

You didn't think the most wonderful time of the year was ending, did you? Thanks to Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, you can stock up on all of your favorite brands even after the holidays are over. Of course, like all good things, this sale won't be around forever. Here's everything you need to know about Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, so you don't miss a single deal.

Just because you just spent the last few months making your biggest holiday wish list of the year doesn't mean you're going to get everything you wanted, and Nordstrom knows it. They're celebrating the end of one year and the beginning of the other in the best possible way — with up to 50 percent off fashion items.

The Half-Yearly Sale will be from Dec. 26 to Jan. 2 in-stores and online.

From shearling coats to sequin boots, the brand is pulling out all the stops to help you give your wardrobe an update. I'm talking brands like Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Stuart Weitzman, Vince and more.

This sale, well, come around twice a year. It's first half is in May. Then comes the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Finally, the second half of the Half-Yearly Sale comes around at the end of the year. Basically, you'll be waiting a while if you don't jump on this sale now.

Not sure what to expect still? Well, Nordstrom is here to help. They put together some of their best items that will be marked down for way less at the start of the sale. You won't be able to get a full look into every item just yet, but Nordstrom is giving a sartorial sneak into the event.

Here are some of the best items available for a limited time, so you can plan your shopping attack wisely. After all, the Half-Yearly Sale will only be here for a week.

1. Double Peplum Top

Courtesy Nordstrom

BP Double Peplum Top, $27 (originally $45), Nordstrom

This gorgeous millennial pink top will be on sale for $26.98, as opposed to it's normal $45. Because there's no way to step into the new year than with a great deal on the trendiest color of the season.

2. Veronica Beard Davis Camo Turtleneck

Courtesy Nordstrom

Veronica Beard Davis Camo Print Turtleneck Sweater, $269.98 (originally $450), Nordstrom

Looking to make your way into the new year without getting noticed? Okay, bad joke. This sweater will definitely get your noticed and for a great reason.

3. Block Heels

Rag & Bone Drea Block Heel Bootie, $370 (originally $525), Nordstrom

There might be a whole year of new trends coming, but something tells me that these are a safe bet for your closet. The booties are the perfect blend of old trends and new styles.

4. Jewelled Purse

Kate Spade New York Cameron Street Jeweled Lottie Leather Satchel, $233 (originally $348), Nordstrom

The purse is actually already on sale, so you don't even have to wait for the deals to start. It's available in pink and black, so both of your alter egos can have something to wear.

5. Balloon Sleeved Cardigan

Topshop Pleated Balloon Sleeve Cardigan, $27 (originally $68), Nordstrom

Anyone can rock a cardigan, but the balloon sleeves of this one is a great way to amp up a casual look. Not to mention that the price is definitely right.

6. One Shoulder Jumpsuit

Maggy London One-Shoulder Jumpsuit, $95 (originally $158), Nordstrom

Or maybe you're looking for something a little more dressy. Don't worry, the brand has you covered with that as well.

7. Classic Bootie

Topshop Barley Chelsea Boot, $35 (originally $75), Nordstrom

You can't go wrong with adding this practical item to your closet, either.

If this list didn't inspire you to start shopping, I don't know what will.