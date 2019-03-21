2019 is shaping up to be a pretty major year for TV and film with big blockbusters like Captain Marvel, Us, and, Dumbo gracing our screens this year. How lucky are we! Now Quentin Tarantino, the brains behind Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill is back with what is sure to be an epic blockbuster Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Not only is this a big budget film but as with any great Tarantino film it comes completely with an all star line up, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. So when is Once Upon A Time In Hollywood's UK release date?

The film will hit U.S. cinemas July 26 and UK audiences won't have to wait that much longer, because it will be released in the UK a week later on August 6. This is Tarantino's ninth film but it is the first of his films not to be associated with Harvey Weinstein, via The Weinstein Company or Miramax. Weinstein used to refer to his company as "the house than Quentin built" as it garnered so much success from Tarantino's eight films, but Tarantino has since settled with Sony for his latest flick.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is set to the backdrop of the Charles Manson murders and in true Tarantino form, there will be blood. DiCaprio stars as TV actor Rick Dalton who's star is fading while he can't seem to crack the movie business, and Pitt plays his best friend and stunt double, Cliff Booth. DiCaprio and Pitt, I feel so spoilt, what a duo. The characters Rick and Cliff were apparently based upon Burt Reynolds and Hal Needham, Nerdist reports. Reynolds was due to star in the film as George Spahn, an American rancher who let the Manson "family" live on his ranch. Sadly Reynolds passed away just a month before filming began and so was replaced by his friend Bruce Dern, Variety reports. This film will also feature the final role played by Luke Perry, who died March 4 following a stroke.

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The film's official synopsis reads:

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. [Rick and Cliff] are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognise anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbour... Sharon Tate".

Interestingly, Tarantino has decided to release the film almost exactly fifty years after Tate's murder on August 9, 1969. Sharon Tate is of course played by Margot Robbie who posted a first look of her as Tate to Instagram and oh my goodness is she a carbon copy. You'll recognise a lot of famous faces in this blockbuster, with Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning and Emile Hirsch all making an appearance. Of course this film comes complete with an amazing '60s wardrobe, that'll make you green with envy.

The trailer has been released for the film and it's looking like it will be the perfect hybrid of fictionalised events set against the backdrop of the Manson family murders and their activities. With such a stellar line up I'm predicting big things in the awards department for this film. And in the meantime, I'll be right back — still swooning over the DiCaprio/Pitt combo.