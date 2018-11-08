As we edge closer toward awards season in early 2019, one film that appears to be enjoying a lot of Oscar-buzz is Roma. The film, which is directed by Alfonso Cuarón, has premiered at multiple major film festivals in the past few months, and in April this year the rights to the film were acquired by Netflix, Variety reports. So when is Roma out in the UK?

Despite being hyped up by film critics around the world, the film has only been given a limited cinematic release, starting on November 21 in Los Angeles, New York, and Mexico, according to Variety. Then on November 29, the movie's release will eventually expand to the UK, with screenings scheduled in London. According to the Express, on December 14, Roma will be released worldwide on the streaming service Netflix, and enjoy an expanded global theatrical release.

As previously reported, the upcoming release is directed by Cuarón, who also wrote, co-produced, co-edited, and photographed the film. Roma's director is perhaps best known for his work on the Academy Award-winning Gravity, Children of Men, and Y Tu Mamá También. The critically acclaimed film had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival back in September, five months after being bought by Netflix.

Roma, a black and white production, is set in 1970s Mexico City and tells the story of a middle-class family, and their live-in housekeeper named Cleo. The film's backdrop includes political unrest of the early '70s, and the plot represents a year in the life of the family. Actress Marina de Tavira plays Sofia, the family's matriarch, whilst actor Fernando Grediaga portrays Antonio, Sofia's husband. Housekeeper Cleo, is played by Yalitza Aparicio, and other characters who appear throughout the film include Teresa, Sofia's mother, who lives with the family.

After debuting at the 75th Venice International Film Festival — where the Guardian gave it five stars — Roma held screenings at other prestigious festivals including the Telluride Film Festival, the San Sebastián International Film Festival, and most recently at the New York Film Festival. Film critics in attendance of early screenings have so far been very complimentary, and Roma currently enjoys an outstanding 99 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critics consensus reads: "Roma finds writer-director Alfonso Cuarón in complete, enthralling command of his visual craft — and telling the most powerfully personal story of his career."

In order to propel the film into Oscars territory, Netflix have pulled out all the stops by hiring veteran awards show strategist, Lisa Taback, among others, to help assist in ensuring Roma gets the recognition Netflix believes it deserves, reports Vanity Fair. After previously suffering disappointing attempts at earning Oscar gold, with Netflix films including Beasts of No Nation and Mudbound, the streaming service looks as if it might be more successful this time around. When weighing up the potential Best Picture nominees at the 2019 ceremony, some industry prognosticators have put the film on the same level as Warner Bros.’ box-office smash A Star Is Born, which enjoyed a huge mainstream release.

Whether or not Roma does go on to enjoy success at the major award ceremonies, the film appears to be one of the most intriguing releases of the year. I can't wait to stream the film this December.