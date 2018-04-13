There will be no rest for your wallet if you are a beauty lover. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale just ended on April 7. If you were left bummed out because those deep discounts have wrapped or because you completely wiped out your makeup slush fund, we have good news. The Sephora Beauty Insider Sale is upon us.

So you can stock up on other products and brands you love and enjoy sweet savings. We know this sale allows little time for your bank account or credit card balance to recover. But it's legit one you don't want to miss.

The annual Sephora Beauty Insider Sale starts today, April 13. But that access is only available to the retailer's VIB Rouge Members.

The sale is tiered and geared towards members of the Beauty Insider loyalty program. Those with VIB Rouge status are top tier members and get first dibs. Those with second-tier VIB status still receive amazing benefits. Beauty Insiders, which is the lowest status in the program, also enjoy a solid discount.

One's Sephora shopping status is determined based on how much you spend in a calendar year.

Here's the full breakdown of the who, what and when. This post on makeup news Instagram feed Trendmood also reiterated this information.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rouge status-holders get an additional weekend of shopping, from Friday, April 13 through Monday, April 16. They can also shop Friday, April 20 through Monday, April 23. The discount is 15 percent off, both in stores and online. The code is YAYROUGE.

Those who are VIB can shop Friday, April 20 through Monday, April 23. The 15 percent off applies to both purchases at stores and online. The code is YAYVIB.

Those with Beauty Insider level membership can shop Friday, April 20 through Monday, April 23. The discount is 10 percent for either in-store or digital purchases. The code is YAYINSIDER.

Courtesy of Sephora

Here's a rundown of the Beauty Insider program and the perks that define each level.

Obviously, the Beauty Insider level gets less of a discount and less time to shop the sale. However, there is a bright side on which to look. You can stock up on products you user over and over or grab something you have had your eye on for a while but have yet to purchase. Remember, the more you spend at Sephora, the further you move up in the loyalty program. So there's that.

There have been plenty of awesome drops at Sephora lately. The Fenty Beauty Beach, Please! collection caused quite a frenzy last week. Duh. It's Rihanna.

Sunday Riley's new The Influencer Foundation arrived this week to much hype and happiness. Fans love the brand's skin care offerings and were stoked about the new, 20-shade foundation range.

This user doesn't think the new drops timed around the sale are an accident. She has a point...

Of course Twitter is already reacting to the oncoming sale and sharing details with fellow makeupistas.

No time like the present to prepare.

It's a major sale and can be overwhelming, even for veteran shoppers. It might be a good idea to start perusing the Sephora site and putting together a "wish list" of items you want to buy. Then, decide which products you want the most and take advantage of the discount. Treat yourself! You deserve it.