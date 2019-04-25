There has been no shortage of killer beauty sales this year. From Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty to the Spring Haul, the retail deals and discounts have been incredible. Next up we have Sephora's Spring 2019 Beauty Insider Sale, which reportedly starts on April 26 and it runs for nearly two weeks. While Bustle reached out to Sephora PR reps who could not confirm the exact details, several makeup news Instagram accounts, such as Trendmood and Hotfire, have shared the dates and discounts of the sale. To their credit, they are usually right about such matters.

Here's the breakdown of this epic Sephora shopping event, which is tiered and runs from April 26 through May 6. There are some specific conditions: Members of Sephora's Beauty Insider loyalty program gain access to the sale based on their membership tier. VIB Rouge is the top level membership, with perks and benefits reserved for those who spend $1,000 in a calendar year. VIB is the second-tier status and is attained by those who spend $350 per year. Beauty Insider is the base level of membership and there is no minimum spending requirement.

VIB Rouge-rs will receive 20 percent off online and in-store purchases for the entire length of the sale with the "HEYROGUE" code. They are granted access beginning April 26 and May 6.

For this epic Sephora sale, VIB-ers are able to begin shopping on May 2 and they will enjoy 15 percent off their purchases with the "HEYVIB" code through May 6. Insiders are also able to shop as of May 2, as well. They will receive a 10 percent discount on purchases with the "HEYINSIDER" code through May 6, all according to Refinery29.

It's really good to be a VIB Rouge member, since you can shop first and save the most.

Below are 10 key items to shop during the sale since the savings are too good to snooze on. Please note the full prices are listed since discounts vary based on a customer's Beauty Insider status. Also, be sure and pay attention to any fine print for any potentially ineligible products.

1. Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Bronzer

Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk'r Bronzer $30 Sephora Buy At Sephora

Rihanna's brand dropped matte finish bronzers in eight shades to suit a variety of skin tones. Bronzers are not one size fits all; leave it to RiRi to create an inclusive version.

2. Kat Von D Beauty Cake Pencil Eyeliner

Kat Von D Beauty Cake Pencil Eyeliner $19 Sephora Buy At Sephora

This creamy pencil, which comes in black, white, and brown, does it all. It can be used to create a cat eye flick or it can be smudged and smoked along both the upper and lower lashlines. It glides along skin and doesn't budge. Cake makeup is usually incredibly pigmented and high performance, but requires water to activate it. KvD made the formula clean and more user-friendly without diluting its intensity.

3. Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana Body Fragrance Mist

Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana Body Fragrance Mist $19 Sephora Buy At Sephora

If you are in search of a summer scent, this intoxicating mist smells like vanilla buttered popcorn. It's seriously delicious, thanks to notes of toasted praline, coconut, and warm vanilla latte. Proceed to spritz it on skin, hair, clothes, or wherever you want to smell pretty.

4. Sol De Janeiro Glowmotions

Sol de Janeiro Glowmotions $35 Sephora Buy At Sephora

With summer on the horizon, it's time to start working on your glow in the safest way possible and that's through product. These illuminating lotions come in several shades, and they glaze limbs, legs, and skin with gorgeous and bronzy radiance.

5. OUAI Rose Hair & Body Oil

OUAI Rose Hair & Body Oil $32 Sephora Buy At Sephora

A lightweight and softly scented oil for hair and body is a "do" in the summer. You can tuck a bottle in your travel weekender to save space while ensuring that your skin and strands remain soft.

6. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra Fine Mist

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra Fine Mist $28 Sephora Buy At Sephora

A mid-day mist of this watermelon-scented, radiance-enhancing spray is the perfect pick me up for skin. It feels and smells so fresh.

7. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm $15 Sephora Buy At Sephora

Ditch the heavy mattes or sticky glosses this summer in favor of a shiny, lightweight, and moisturizing balm such as this.

8. Urban Decay Naked Reloaded

Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette $44 Sephora Buy At Sephora

The original is gone but its replacement is quality. The Naked Reloaded eyeshadow palette is all about bronzy and coordinated neutrals. You'll be able to create so many office-ready looks for day and smoldering, smoky eyes for nights out.

9. Drybar Detox Clear Invisible Dry Shampoo

Drybar Detox Clear Invisible Dry Shampoo $23 Sephora Buy At Sephora

All you can expect is refreshed, clean hair when you use this no muss, no fuss dry shampoo. You can go for days without a wash, yet your strands will still feel and smell clean.

10. Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream $68 Sephora Buy At Sephora

This dewy, rich, and plumping skin cream is a fan favorite for its pampering qualities. It's pricy at nearly $70 so the Beauty Insider Sale is the perfect time to shop it since you can save a few dollars.

Obviously, this is just a small sample of what you can shop during the Sephora Beauty Insider Sale. There are plenty of other offerings available, and you can stock up on daily usd favorites or try new items you've been eyeing but have yet to commit to. Take advantage of this excellent discount and bring home a beauty haul.