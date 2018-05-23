In the middle of her lawsuit against President Trump, Stormy Daniels is receiving a key to West Hollywood for her contribution to the "RESIST Movement". Daniels, an adult film star who revealed the payment she received to stay quiet during Trump's presidential campaign, has been a fixture in mainstream media for the last year. Now, she will be an icon, with West Hollywood actually declaring May 23 "Stormy Daniels Day" in her honor.

According to the press release, as shared by reporter Yashar Ali via Twitter, Daniels will be acknowledged for her presence as a strong, courageous woman who was unafraid to speak the truth in a "politically tumultuous time", even "under threats to her safety and extreme intimidation".

Stormy Daniels Day comes as a symbol of reaffirmation for the city of West Hollywood as it passes several resolutions in favor of "speaking out against policies of the Trump administration...and calling for the initiation of impeachment proceedings" of the president. In the official ceremony, The Hill reports that the mayor of West Hollywood, John Duran, will present Daniels with the key to the city. Several other city officials will be present as well.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has yet to comment on the award. The adult film star is currently in the middle of a lawsuit against President Trump and his attorney Michael Cohen, according to The Hill, alleging that they defamed her by denying the affair that President Trump allegedly had with her in 2006. Trump has vehemently denied the affair. Prior to Daniels suing the president, she made news by revealing that Cohen had paid her $130,000 in kind for staying silent about the alleged affair during the 2016 election.

In response, Trump has tweeted that Daniels is working "a total con job". According to The New York Times, the administration has given several conflicting responses (varying from vague admission to outright denial) of the alleged hush money. However, the Trump administration has yet to directly commented on Daniels' defamation lawsuit officially.

So it follows that Daniels would be the perfect candidate to be recognized by the city of West Hollywood, which, according to USA Today, houses several leaders which are "extremely outspoken critics" of the Trump administration. According to ABC7 News, Daniels will receive the key at Chi Chi LaRue's at four in the afternoon, with a meet and greet session scheduled immediately after, and another session scheduled at The Abbey Bar at ten in the evening.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

In her 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, Daniels was extremely honest about her alleged affair with Trump, as well as her experience with the backlash following her divulging of the alleged affair publicly. Trump, in response, has most recently acknowledged the payment to Daniels but denied any affair, according to USA Today. Rather, Trump argued that the payment was "used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair." He was also quick to point out on Twitter that the payment was made entirely separate of any campaign funds.

Of the affair, Daniels said to Cooper:

He never asked me not to tell anyone. He called several times when I was in front of many people and I would be like, "Oh my God, he's calling." They were like, "Shut up, the Donald?" And I'd put him on speakerphone, and he wanted to know what I was up to and, "When can we get together again? I just wanted to give you a quick update [about the opportunity to be on The Apprentice], we had a meeting, it went great. There's-- it's gonna be spectacular, they're totally into the idea," and I was like mhmm that part I never believed.

When Cooper asked her what she would say to people who said she had accepted the hush money from Trump as a sort of "payday", Daniels was quick to disagree, arguing that she accepted it because she feared for her safety. Daniels added that she could have made a lot more money by going public, explaining,

"I turned down a large payday multiple times because one, I didn't wanna kiss and tell and be labeled all the things that I'm being labeled now. I didn't wanna take away from the legitimate and legal, I'd like to point out, career that I've worked very hard to establish. And most importantly, I did not want my family and my child exposed to all the things that she's being exposed to right now. Because everything that I was afraid of coming out has come out anyway, and guess what? I don't have a million dollars.

Now, countless Trump critics are siding with her and the fight to void her nondisclosure agreement. And the fact that she's officially getting the keys to West Hollywood proves it.