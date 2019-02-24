Almost three years ago, British citizens voted to leave the European Union (EU). However, the terms of that separation have yet to be established. When the next Brexit vote happens next month, onus will be on UK lawmakers to approve a proposed deal or else face down the prospect of potentially leaving the EU without a plan.

Although UK voters decided to leave the EU as part of a 2016 referendum, the exit itself is not so straightforward. In many ways, EU countries enjoy symbiotic relationships with one another, and when one group opts out of that dynamic, there is bound to be a series of ripple effects.

According to the Brexit decision, the UK is set to leave the EU on March 29, with or without an agreement to help make that separation go smoothly. But while UK interests are at stake, there has been difficulty rallying enough members of Parliament around proposed exit deals.

Prime Minister Theresa May had planned to hold a vote on the most recent agreement as soon as this week, but CNN reports that she has postponed that next vote until March 12 — just 17 days before Brexit is officially set to happen. If no deal is reached, UK lawmakers will have to decide whether or not to support extending the March 29 deadline, and it's unclear whether or not they ultimately would.

The March 29 separation date is part of Article 50, which according to CNN dictates the formal process for the UK's exit from the EU.

